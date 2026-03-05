CoinShares CEO to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Virtual Digital Assets Symposium

5 March 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; OTCQX: CNSRF), a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced that Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity's 6th Annual Virtual Digital Assets Symposium on 11 March 2026 from 11:30 AM to 11:55 AM ET.

CoinShares is the world's fourth-largest digital asset ETP manager and holds the #1 position in Europe with approximately 34% market share. The Company has been at the forefront of regulated digital asset investment since launching the world's first Bitcoin ETP in 2015.

Event Details:

Event: Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Virtual Digital Assets Symposium

11 March 2026 Time: 11:30 AM – 11:55 AM ET

11:30 AM – 11:55 AM ET Format: Virtual Fireside Chat





CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

IR CONTACT