MIAMI, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Media , the world's #1 AI visibility agency, today announced the launch of GEO GPT™, a first-of-its-kind AI visibility diagnostic that allows brands to see how they appear in AI-generated recommendations directly inside ChatGPT.Zen Media today announced the launch of GEO GPT™ , a new diagnostic tool designed to measure whether brands appear in AI-generated recommendations.

The tool analyzes how frequently a company is referenced when generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity generate answers to vendor research prompts. As buyers increasingly rely on generative AI to research vendors, compare providers, and build shortlists, brand visibility is beginning to form inside AI-generated answers long before traditional marketing channels influence the decision.

“Companies have spent decades measuring search rankings and website traffic,” said Duran Inci. “But AI systems are now shaping vendor discovery directly. GEO GPT™ gives organizations their first clear diagnostic of whether AI systems even recognize them as an option.”

KEY FACTS

Generative AI tools are increasingly used by buyers during the vendor research and evaluation stage of purchasing decisions.

of purchasing decisions. AI assistants synthesize recommendations using training data, third-party sources, and knowledge patterns , rather than simply ranking webpages.

, rather than simply ranking webpages. Traditional SEO tools measure keywords and website rankings , but they cannot measure brand presence inside AI-generated answers.

, but they cannot measure brand presence inside AI-generated answers. GEO GPT™ tests real buyer-style prompts to evaluate whether a brand appears when AI systems generate vendor recommendations.

to evaluate whether a brand appears when AI systems generate vendor recommendations. The tool measures brand mention frequency, recommendation position, and competitive displacement across AI responses.

across AI responses. GEO GPT™ introduces a new metric called Answer Share™, representing the percentage of prompts where a brand is referenced by AI systems.

A New Diagnostic Layer for AI-Driven Brand Discovery

Generative AI is rapidly becoming part of the vendor discovery process. Instead of browsing lists of search results, buyers increasingly ask AI systems direct questions about which providers to consider.

For example, a prompt such as “Which PR agencies specialize in B2B technology companies?” may generate a curated list of recommended firms. In many cases, that answer becomes the first exposure a buyer has to potential vendors.

Because these recommendations appear directly in AI responses, brands that are absent from those answers may never enter the buyer’s consideration set.

According to Sarah Evans, Partner and Head of PR at Zen Media, the launch of GEO GPT™ reflects a growing need for organizations to understand how their brand appears inside AI systems.

“AI answers are influencing perception at scale,” Evans said. “But most organizations still have no visibility into whether they appear in those answers at all.”

How GEO GPT™ Works

GEO GPT™ simulates realistic buyer prompts to test how generative AI systems respond when users ask for vendor recommendations or industry guidance.

The diagnostic runs prompts across major AI platforms and evaluates several dimensions of visibility:

How frequently a brand appears in AI-generated answers

Average ranking position when the brand is mentioned

Top-three recommendation rate

Competitors appearing when the brand is absent

Visibility patterns across buyer personas and intent



The results are compiled into an AI visibility report showing how a brand currently appears within AI-generated recommendations.

Introducing Answer Share™ as an AI Visibility Metric

One of the key metrics produced by GEO GPT™ is Answer Share™, which measures the percentage of relevant prompts where a brand is referenced by AI systems.

For example, if a brand appears in 28 out of 100 tested prompts, its Answer Share™ would be 28%.

This metric helps organizations understand how frequently AI systems reference their brand compared to competitors when answering relevant questions.

Availability and Access

GEO GPT™ is available directly inside ChatGPT, allowing organizations to begin their AI visibility diagnostic within the same environment where buyers increasingly conduct research.

The tool currently offers three levels of analysis:

Free preview: 10-prompt AI visibility snapshot

10-prompt AI visibility snapshot Full report: 100-prompt diagnostic — $49 one-time

100-prompt diagnostic — $49 one-time Enterprise monitoring: 500–1,000+ prompts with ongoing analysis



Run the diagnostic here:

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6904a060fd8c8191bf5cdbc82571fee9-ai-visibility-engine-geo

Frequently Asked Questions

Why doesn’t my company show up when people ask AI for recommendations?

Generative AI systems recommend companies based on patterns they learn from trusted sources, widely referenced content, and recognized expertise across the web. If a brand lacks sufficient authority signals or third-party references, it may not appear when AI generates recommendation lists.

How do AI tools decide which companies to recommend?

AI assistants synthesize answers using a mix of training data, publicly available information, and patterns learned from credible sources. When users ask for recommendations, the system generates responses based on perceived authority, relevance, and the information it has learned about companies in a category.

Can ChatGPT influence which vendors buyers consider?

Yes. Many buyers now use AI tools to research vendors or explore options before visiting company websites. When AI generates a shortlist of companies, those recommendations can shape early perception and influence which brands enter a buyer’s consideration set.

How can companies test whether they appear in AI answers?

Organizations can simulate the types of prompts buyers ask AI tools and analyze the responses generated across different platforms. By running multiple prompts across personas and intent levels, companies can evaluate whether their brand appears — and which competitors appear instead.

What is generative engine optimization (GEO)?

Generative Engine Optimization refers to strategies that help organizations influence how generative AI systems understand and reference their brand. Unlike traditional SEO, which focuses on search rankings, GEO focuses on the signals that shape how AI systems generate answers.

Why is AI visibility becoming important for marketing teams?

As generative AI becomes part of the research process, appearing in AI-generated answers can influence vendor discovery at scale. Marketing teams are beginning to measure how often their brand is referenced by AI systems when answering industry questions.

About Zen Media

Zen Media is an AI visibility agency helping brands understand, influence, and improve how generative AI systems perceive them. Through its AVOS™ (AI Visibility Operating System), Zen combines advisory services, proprietary software, and narrative activation programs including Published Monthly™, ZAVI™ Enterprise Intelligence, and GEO GPT™ to help organizations compete in AI-driven discovery.

Headquartered in Miami, Zen Media works with B2B, technology, ecommerce, healthcare, and enterprise organizations across North America and globally.

