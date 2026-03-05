Crypto News: Pepeto Raises $7.58 Million and Introduces Staking Rewards Program to Support Long-Term Ecosystem Participation

Dubai, UAE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto ($PEPETO), an Ethereum-based blockchain platform focused on building infrastructure for the meme economy, today announced that its ongoing presale has surpassed $7.58 million in total funding. Alongside this milestone, the project has introduced a staking rewards program designed to encourage long-term participation and strengthen the stability of its ecosystem.

The funding milestone reflects continued interest in Pepeto’s approach to combining meme-driven communities with practical blockchain infrastructure. The presale remains active, with participation from contributors seeking early access to the platform’s developing ecosystem.

“Our goal is to build a sustainable environment where community participation supports real technological development,” said a Pepeto spokesperson. “The introduction of staking rewards is intended to encourage long-term engagement while helping reinforce the foundation of the Pepeto ecosystem.”

Staking Program Designed for Long-Term Engagement

The newly introduced staking program enables token holders to lock their $PEPETO tokens within the platform to earn rewards over time. By participating in staking, holders can contribute to the network’s operational stability while receiving incentives designed to support continued ecosystem involvement.

The program aims to promote responsible participation by encouraging holders to maintain long-term positions rather than focusing solely on short-term market activity. This structure also supports supply management by temporarily reducing the number of tokens actively circulating in the market.

Infrastructure-Focused Ecosystem Development

Pepeto is developing a multi-component ecosystem intended to support trading and interaction within the meme token economy. The platform’s architecture includes several core elements currently demonstrated through working product demos:

PepetoSwap , designed for digital asset trading

, designed for digital asset trading Pepeto Bridge , enabling cross-network token transfers

, enabling cross-network token transfers Pepeto Exchange, intended for verified meme token listings

These components are designed to function together within a unified ecosystem where platform activity integrates with the $PEPETO token.

Security and Transparency Measures

Pepeto has implemented multiple security measures as part of its development process. The project has completed dual independent smart contract audits, reinforcing operational transparency and reliability.

The token structure also includes zero transaction tax, allowing users to participate in ecosystem activities without additional transaction fees within the platform framework.

Growing Community Participation

The project continues to expand its global community through active engagement across digital platforms. Participation in the presale and testing of product demos has increased steadily as awareness of the ecosystem grows.

With the presale progressing and ecosystem components under development, Pepeto remains focused on building scalable infrastructure and maintaining transparent communication with its community.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based blockchain project dedicated to developing secure, scalable, and user-focused infrastructure for the meme economy. By combining blockchain technology with community-driven participation, the platform aims to support a more structured environment for trading and interaction among meme-based digital assets.

For more information, visit: https://pepeto.io/



