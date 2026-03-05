TPC Advances Near-Term Debottlenecking to Expand and Enhance Crude C4 Processing Capability

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group today announced the advancement of a series of prioritized debottlenecking and optimization initiatives designed to expand the capacity, flexibility, and reliability of its Crude C4 processing platform.

In 2026, TPC Group will focus on executing near-term projects within existing assets to unlock incremental capacity gains. These initiatives are expected to increase the overall Crude C4 processing capacity, driven by system improvements that enhance operating flexibility, throughput, and feedstock optionality.

TPC Group will complete debottlenecking of its hydrotreating units in 2026. This expansion is expected to yield a 19 percent increase in hydrotreating capacity, while maintaining product quality, system balance, and operational reliability as downstream throughput increases. Additional improvements in our Crude C4 butadiene extraction system, driven by Operational Excellence efforts and small capital investments, are expected to deliver a 12 percent increase in capacity by the end of 2029. These projects will be executed in increments over the next four years.

Collectively, these initiatives are expected to result in a cumulative 14 percent increase in Crude C4 processing capacity by the end of 2029, further strengthening TPC’s ability to process a broader range of feedstocks and products while responding to evolving market needs.

In addition to these projects, TPC Group is currently progressing engineering for a subsequent expansion that would double hydrotreating capacity, delivering a step change in flexibility and strengthening long-term value across the C4 supply chain.

“Enhancing the scale and flexibility of our Crude C4 processing platform through near-term debottlenecking is a clear priority for TPC,” said Adrian Jacobsen, TPC Group Senior Vice President, Commercial. “These projects allow us to deliver meaningful capacity increases efficiently, while positioning the system for continued growth, increased product flexibility and dependable service to our suppliers and customers. TPC will continue advancing these initiatives as part of its long-term strategy, maintaining a strong focus on safe, reliable, and flexible processing solutions.”

About TPC Group

TPC Group is unwavering in its commitment to excellence across every facet of its business. As North America’s largest

independent processor of C4 hydrocarbons, we create essential building blocks for performance-driven materials that power progress in critical industries around the world.

We deliver specialized chemical products used in manufacturing synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants – materials essential to transportation, infrastructure and industrial innovation. With strategically located operations along the U.S. Gulf Coast, we bring unmatched reliability, flexibility and technical expertise to the petrochemical supply chain.

Backed by a deep commitment to safety, environment, people and community, TPC Group delivers consistent performance and innovative solutions that strengthen the business of our suppliers and customers and our industry’s future. Learn more at www.tpcgrp.com.