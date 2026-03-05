City Leaders Break Ground on Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Redevelopment in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 5, 2026

City leaders and community stakeholders gathered on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to mark the groundbreaking of Phase 1 of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza redevelopment, launching construction on one of South Los Angeles’ most historically and culturally significant sites.

The groundbreaking marks the start of demolition of the former Sears building and site preparation for 92 new residential homes, the first phase of a multi-phase, City-approved plan to revitalize the 42-acre Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza site.

The project is being implemented by the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Partnership, in coordination with the City of Los Angeles and public agencies, with development partners Harridge Development Group, Access Industries, Inc., Atlas and SilverPeak.

“Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza has always been more than a shopping center—it is a cultural and economic cornerstone of South Los Angeles,” said Karen Bass. “Breaking ground on this long-anticipated redevelopment means moving forward with new homes, new investment, and real opportunity, while honoring the legacy and importance of this site to the community.”

“This moment reflects years of hard work, community engagement, and persistence,” said Marqueece Harris-Dawson. “Phase 1 creates meaningful pathways to homeownership and reinvestment, while respecting the history of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and the people who have long called this community home.”

“South Los Angeles has gone far too long without meaningful new housing development,” said David Schwartzman, President and CEO of Harridge Development Group. “There is tremendous demand for quality housing in this part of the city, and this project begins delivering the new homes that people have been waiting for. Baldwin Hills sits at the center of Los Angeles — close to jobs, transit, and opportunity — and we believe this redevelopment will help bring new life and housing options to a community that has been underserved for decades.”

Construction activities will begin immediately following the ceremony.

