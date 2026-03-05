Boulder filmmakers host screening of cycling underdog film GRINTA! and introduce midlife program Grinta for Life

Boulder, Colo., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A moving underdog story of grit and endurance comes to Boulder next week as local filmmakers Jay and Donna Crain screen their short documentary GRINTA! at the Dairy Arts Center, March 11 at 6:15 p.m.

The film follows Olympic gold medalist and professional cyclist Eros Poli as he revisits his legendary 1994 solo stage victory on Mont Ventoux during the Tour de France. GRINTA! has already been selected for several international festivals, including the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival and the global cycling showcase Big Bike Film Night.

But GRINTA! is not simply a cycling film. It explores resilience, long-term love and what it means to summon grit throughout life.

“Grit isn’t just about sport,” said Jay Crain, a Boulder business owner and executive producer of the film. “It’s about how we show up in our relationships, our health and our purpose. Eros’ story reminds us that the hardest climbs often lead to the most meaningful victories.”

The screening will include a post-film Q&A with local filmmakers Jay and Donna Crain, director of photography Brook Aitken, co-director Dean Del Calzo and producer Jed Mortenson. The evening concludes with a conversation on grit and healthy living featuring Dr. Gregory Welk, professor in kinesiology at Iowa State University.

Grinta for Life: A Movement for Midlifers



Jay Crain brings a deeply personal lens to the Grinta for Life program, which was inspired by Poli’s story. After overcoming a significant health crisis, losing 100 pounds and rebuilding his life through cycling and community, Crain has focused his creative work on stories of resilience and reinvention. Through Adjacent Lab Media and GRINTA!, he explores how midlife can become a launchpad rather than a limitation.

The result is Grinta for Life, a new initiative created in Boulder focused on helping midlifers reclaim identity, community and physical vitality through shared experience, storytelling and evidence-based tools.



“I know firsthand what it feels like to hit a wall and wonder what’s still possible,” Crain said. “This film isn’t about nostalgia or looking back. It’s about proving to yourself that you’re still capable of something hard, and maybe even extraordinary, even as we age.”

The March 11 event is presented by Adjacent Lab Media with partners inGAMBA and Pinarello. Representatives from inGAMBA will be available to discuss luxury European cycling experiences, Pinarello will display its Italian-made Dogma F bicycles and attendees can also participate in giveaways. Tickets for this event are available here .





About GRINTA!

GRINTA! is a short documentary exploring grit through the lens of Italian pro cyclist Eros Poli’s iconic Tour de France stage victory. The film blends sport, family and nostalgia into a universal story about perseverance and purpose. Learn more here .

About Grinta for Life

Grinta for Life is a new movement for midlifers, centered on resilience, health, storytelling, and community. It aims to help individuals reconnect with and reclaim identity in their second act through intentional experiences and connection.

About Adjacent Lab Media

Adjacent Lab Media is a Boulder-based creative and media company focused on storytelling, brand development and experiential programming that builds meaningful audience engagement. For more information, visit their website .

About inGAMBA

inGAMBA creates world-class European cycling experiences that blend performance, culture and community. Known for its high-end, immersive trips, inGAMBA connects riders with iconic routes and elite cycling heritage.

About Pinarello

Founded in Treviso, Italy, Pinarello is one of the most storied brands in professional cycling. Its Dogma F brand represents the pinnacle of Italian engineering and Tour de France performance heritage.

Attachment