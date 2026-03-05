Morgan & Morgan Adds Veteran Trial Attorney Todd McPharlin to South Florida Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced today that renowned trial attorney Todd McPharlin has joined the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office as a Trial Partner.

“Todd McPharlin is a heavyweight in the South Florida legal community,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “At Morgan & Morgan, we pair top-tier talent with an arsenal of resources no other firm can match, and adding a lawyer of Todd’s caliber affirms our firm’s core mission to fight for the people, not the powerful. His arrival will strengthen our ability to deliver justice to our clients in their time of need.”

A veteran litigator, McPharlin joined Morgan & Morgan from Coffey McPharlin, where he was a founding partner, and represented clients in a variety of personal injury cases. Throughout his career, he has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients, including more than $300 million in tobacco verdicts and numerous seven-figure awards in complex auto, boating, and RV accident cases.

McPharlin began his career as an Assistant Public Defender for the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida. Defending hundreds of clients in the misdemeanor and felony divisions, he developed the courtroom tenacity that guides his practice today.

“I have always been driven by a fierce desire to stand up for the 'little guy' and pursue justice against the odds,” said McPharlin. “There is no better place than Morgan & Morgan to continue that fight. I look forward to leveraging the firm’s unmatched resources to secure fair compensation for those facing off against powerful corporate giants.”

Todd grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, attending Saint Thomas Aquinas High School for his secondary education before earning degrees from Auburn University and Nova Southeastern University. He has consistently been recognized by Super Lawyers for being one of the top-rated Personal Injury attorneys in Ft. Lauderdale.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $25 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

