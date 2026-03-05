Kawasaki Engines Unveils GEOTORQ™ at CONEXPO 2026: The Flex-Fuel Solution for Heavy-Duty Performance

LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a press conference at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Kawasaki Engines officially launched the production-ready GEOTORQ™, a new series of large spark-ignition engines. Following a successful public preview at Equip Expo 2025, this commercial release marks Kawasaki’s strategic expansion beyond landscape equipment into the "toughest jobs in construction and agriculture."

Unlike competitors that often adapt gasoline models from existing diesel platforms, GEOTORQ features a ground-up design engineered specifically for gasoline and E85 application. This distinct engineering approach ensures high-torque performance comparable to diesel engines with the environmental benefits of a flex-fuel system.





GEOTORQ is engineered to empower operators with significant advantages over traditional diesel powerplants:

Diesel-Strength Performance: The liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder, overhead valve engine provides the low-end grunt required for demanding compact machinery like skid steers and mini-excavators. The turbocharged model achieves peak torque at just 1,600 rpm, delivering responsive power exactly where industrial operators need it.

Reduced Complexity: By eliminating expensive diesel aftertreatment systems, GEOTORQ lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces downtime.

Maintenance Ease: Owners can eliminate the need for AdBlue/DEF refills and avoid complex common-rail repairs.

All-Season Reliability: GEOTORQ’s spark-ignition design ensures reliable cold-weather starting, avoiding the fuel gelling issues common with diesel.

Sustainability: Built to run on E85 ethanol or standard gasoline, GEOTORQ offers a lifecycle footprint potentially lower than battery-electric powertrains.





“GEOTORQ represents a critical milestone in our roadmap toward carbon neutrality, providing a high-performance, low-carbon alternative that meets the heavy-duty demands of our industrial customers,” said Troy Smith, New Business Development Engineering Manager at Kawasaki Engines. “By leveraging flex-fuel technology to match diesel-like torque without the maintenance burdens of complex aftertreatment, we are ensuring that professionals can achieve their productivity goals while significantly reducing their environmental impact.”

Technical Specifications

Feature Naturally Aspirated Turbocharged Configuration Inline 4-Cylinder, OHV Inline 4-Cylinder, OHV Bore x Stroke 88 x 98 mm 88 x 98 mm Gross Power 72.4 HP (54 kW) @ 2,800 rpm 95.1 HP (71 kW) @ 2,800 rpm Gross Torque 156.4 ft-lbs (212 Nm) @ 1,800 rpm 221.3 ft-lbs (300 Nm) @ 1,600 rpm Displacement 2.384L 2.384L



Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

