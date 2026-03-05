Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, March 5, 2026, 4:30 PM ET
 Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
 Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers
 Replay: Available on Friday, March 6, 2026 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/


Key Highlights for 2025:

1.   First North American OEM Serial Production – Cadillac Celestiq
SPD-SmartGlass entered serial production and customer deliveries on General Motors’ Cadillac Celestiq, marking the first North American OEM production program for SPD-SmartGlass technology. The Cadillac Celestiq program represents a significant validation milestone and establishes a platform for potential expansion into additional, higher-volume vehicle models.
2.   Ferrari Program Transition and Royalty Recognition
During 2025, the Ferrari Purosangue SPD-SmartGlass program transitioned from one European licensed supplier to another. Production levels resulted in minimum annual royalty thresholds exceeded during the third and fourth quarters of 2025.
3.   Architectural Retrofit Market Entry
At GlassBuild America 2025, the Company and its partners introduced a new SPD-SmartGlass retrofit system for the architectural market enabling conversion of existing glazing without full window replacement in homes, apartment buildings, and commercial office and government spaces. This development expands the addressable architectural market beyond new construction into retrofit projects and represents the first scalable pathway for installation into the large installed base of existing buildings.
4.   SPD Film Advancements
The Company and its licensees made significant progress on new types of SPD film designed to enhance optical uniformity, aesthetic integration and manufacturing efficiency. These advancements strengthen SPD’s competitive positioning, especially in the premium automotive and architectural applications.
5.   Expanded Automotive Surface-Area Integration
SPD-SmartGlass continued to be incorporated into concept and evaluation vehicles by global OEMs demonstrating broader glazing applications beyond traditional sunroof installations. The Mercedes Vision V concept integrated SPD across approximately 75% of vehicle glazing, highlighting the potential for materially larger surface-area adoption in future vehicle platforms.
6.   Aerospace Production and Certification Strength
SPD electronically dimmable windows continued flying across more than 40 aircraft models spanning commercial, business and specialty aviation segments, including HondaJet, Textron Beechcraft King Air, Daher TBM 960, Epic E1000, Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty and select Boeing 737 configurations. SPD remains the only commercially available light-control smart window technology known to the Company to have received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for retrofit programs, reinforcing its differentiated regulatory position and long-standing aviation track record and making SPD-Smart Electronically DimmableWindows (EDWs) uniquely suited for the aftermarket.
7.   Increased Industry Visibility and Leadership
The Company expanded its presence at major global automotive, aerospace and architectural forums. At the Automotive Glazing Summit in Detroit, the Company’s CEO served as Chairman and keynote speaker, reinforcing SPD’s growing recognition within OEM engineering and glazing leadership communities.
8.   Financial Results, Liquidity and Capital Resources
For the year ended December 31, 2025, revenue was approximately $1.12 million and net loss was approximately $2.05 million. During the year, revenue recognition was negatively impacted by the restructuring or bankruptcy of two licensees, which affected timing of royalty flows. The Company ended the year debt-free with approximately $0.7 million in cash and approximately $0.9 million in working capital. Subsequent to year-end, the Company bolstered its balance sheet by raising $1.1 million in a private placement to accredited investors, including members of a director’s family and the Company’s licensee responsible for the architectural retrofit application, further strengthening liquidity entering 2026.

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers noted: “2025 marked a meaningful inflection point for SPD-SmartGlass. We achieved our first North American OEM serial production program with Cadillac Celestiq, successfully transitioned and normalized Ferrari royalty recognition, introduced a scalable architectural retrofit solution, and advanced next-generation black SPD film technology.

Since our last conference call, we have also begun work with several new automotive OEMs in Europe, expanded programs with existing OEMs into higher-volume vehicle models, and initiated specialty automotive and other applications beyond traditional sunroof configurations. While commercialization timing remains dependent on our licensees and their customers, we believe the breadth of ongoing evaluations, expanding surface-area integration, and entry into new application categories position SPD-SmartGlass for broader production deployment and long-term royalty growth.

We believe the foundation now in place across automotive, aerospace and architectural markets creates increasing strategic opportunities and operating leverage as programs mature and move toward higher-volume implementation.”

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2025 and 2024

       
Assets December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
       
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $664,299  $1,994,186 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,384,850 and $1,253,450 in 2025 and 2024, respectively  408,666   658,213 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  70,969   93,490 
Total current assets  1,143,934   2,745,889 
         
Fixed assets, net  3,393   15,052 
Operating lease ROU assets  1,048,352   1,222,640 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $2,251,745  $4,039,647 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $146,043  $129,875 
Accounts payable  132,666   85,825 
Accrued expenses  19,168   53,327 
Total current liabilities  297,877   269,027 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  1,020,242   1,166,285 
Total liabilities  1,318,119   1,435,312 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively  3,365   3,365 
Additional paid-in capital  128,552,068   128,177,193 
Accumulated deficit  (127,621,807)  (125,576,223)
Total shareholders’ equity  933,626   2,604,335 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,251,745  $4,039,647 


See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

  2025  2024 
       
Fee income $1,121,248  $1,335,531 
         
Operating expenses  2,644,684   2,207,397 
Research and development  608,732   570,007 
Total expenses  3,253,416   2,777,404 
         
Operating loss  (2,132,168)  (1,441,873)
         
Net investment income  39,227   95,339 
Other income  47,357   35,152 
         
Net loss $(2,045,584) $(1,311,382)
         
Basic and diluted net loss        
per common share $(0.06) $(0.04)
         
Weighted average number of        
common shares outstanding  33,648,221   33,520,904 


See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
Years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

                
  Common Stock  Additional Paid-in  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
Balance, December 31, 2023  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,779,221  $(124,264,841) $3,517,731 
Exercise of options  8,500   1   8,669   -   8,670 
Share-based compensation  -   -   89,316   -   89,316 
Issuance of common stock and warrants  130,434   13   299,987   -   300,000 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,311,382)  (1,311,382)
Balance, December 31, 2024  33,648,221   3,365   128,177,193   (125,576,223)  2,604,335 
                     
Share-based compensation  -   -   374,875   -   374,875 
Net loss  -   -   -   (2,045,584)  (2,045,584)
Balance, December 31, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,552,068  $(127,621,807) $933,626 
                     


See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(2,045,584) $(1,311,382)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  12,386   26,169 
Share-based compensation  374,875   89,316 
Credit loss expense  154,253   25,001 
ROU asset amortization  174,288   237,394 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  95,294   320,190 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  22,521   3,294 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  12,681   74,080 
Operating lease liability  (129,875)  (252,881)
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,329,161)  (788,819)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (726)  (1,623)
Net cash used in investing activities  (726)  (1,623)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from exercise of options  -   8,670 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants  -   300,000 
Net cash provided by financing activities  -   308,670 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (1,329,887)  (481,772)
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year  1,994,186   2,475,958 
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year $664,299  $1,994,186 
         
Supplemental disclosure of noncash items:        
Operating lease assets obtained for operating lease liabilities $-  $1,281,319 


See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.


