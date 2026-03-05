Viewbix Completes Strategic Acquisition of Quantum X Labs – Securing Advanced Quantum Portfolio

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acquisition encompasses Quantum’s proprietary intellectual property portfolio, including an innovative patent for AI-Quantum Error Correction

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 5, 2026, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum”), a multi-disciplinary quantum technology hub focused on quantum algorithms, navigation, and atomic clocks, pursuant to the definitive share purchase agreement dated December 15, 2025 (the “Agreement Date”).

The acquisition encompasses Quantum’s proprietary intellectual property portfolio, including an innovative patent for AI-Quantum Error Correction.

Quantum operates portfolio companies developing innovative solutions in quantum-based navigation (including GPS alternatives), next-generation atomic clocks for precision timing, quantum algorithms for sectors such as transportation, drug discovery, biomedicine, and security, as well as advanced quantum error correction technologies.

In connection with the closing, Viewbix issued common stock and pre-funded warrants representing approximately 40% of its capital stock as of the Agreement Date (inclusive of 800,000 shares of common stock issued in a related private placement), with potential additional consideration of up to 12,702,847 shares of the Company’s common stock or pre-funded warrants upon achievement of specified post-closing milestones.

In addition to the closing of the Quantum acquisition, Viewbix also closed a private placement of approximately $1.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.

In connection with the private placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 800,000 shares of common stock at a price of $1.75 per share. In addition, the Company issued an aggregate of 640,000 common warrants, each exercisable for one share of common stock, at an exercise price of $2.625 per share to the investors in the private placement for no additional consideration. The common warrants are exercisable upon issuance and have a term of 5 years from the issuance date.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $1.4 million, before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The closing of the Quantum acquisition and private placement occurred on March 4, 2026.

The securities described above were issued and/or sold in private placement transactions not involving a public offering and exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. The securities were offered only to accredited investors.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Metagramm Software Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software. The company offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://view-bix.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the achievement of specified post-closing milestones and the intended use of proceeds from the private placement. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.