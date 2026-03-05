BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) for the year ended July 31, 2025 held on March 5, 2026 (the “Meeting”). A total of 48.31% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) were voted at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of all proposed resolutions, consisting of the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, and the election of each of Dr. William V. Williams, Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko, Dr. Jane A. Gross, Dr. Rebecca Taub, Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony, and Mr. Martin E. Schmieg as directors of the Company.

Detailed results of the votes in connection with the election of the directors are set out below:

Director % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Dr. William V. Williams 97.38% 2.62% Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko 97.92% 2.08% Dr. Jane A. Gross 97.36% 2.64% Dr. Rebecca Taub 97.39% 2.61% Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 97.91% 2.09% Mr. Martin E. Schmieg 97.73% 2.27%

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

