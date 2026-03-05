Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution

WILMINGTON, Del., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) (“GBLI”) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.35 per common share to be paid on March 30, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2026.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) is a publicly traded holding company with a diversified portfolio of property and casualty insurance-related entities.

Katalyx Holdings LLC includes:

Four managing general agencies focused on sourcing, underwriting, and servicing primary and reinsurance business: Penn-America Insurance Services, LLC; Valyn Re LLC; J.H. Ferguson & Associates, LLC (including Vacant Express); and Collectibles Insurance Services, LLC.

Three specialized insurance product and service entities: Kaleidoscope Insurance Technologies, Inc., a developer of proprietary underwriting and policy systems supporting Katalyx’s MGAs and broader digital initiatives; Sayata, an AI-enabled insurance marketplace; and Liberty Insurance Adjustment Agency, Inc., a provider of claims evaluation, adjustment, and related services.

Belmont Holdings GX, Inc. includes:

Five statutory insurance carriers, each rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best: Penn-America Insurance Company, United National Insurance Company, Penn-Patriot Insurance Company, Diamond State Insurance Company, and Penn-Star Insurance Company.





For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.gbli.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and information available as of the date of this release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to the timing and execution of the Company’s strategy, and other operational or strategic risks. Additional details regarding these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Global Indemnity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.