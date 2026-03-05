Omada Health Announces GLP-1 Flex Care, Giving Employers a New, Flexible Path to Support Obesity Care

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual-first provider of between-visit care, today announced GLP-1 Flex Care, a new offering that will support employers looking to increase access to GLP-1 medications for obesity, including clinical evaluation, prescribing, and ongoing medical guidance and oversight. Members purchase their medications independently through cash-pay channels, helping employers limit their direct exposure to medication costs.

Employee demand for GLP-1 medications continues to grow, but for many employers, the economics of full coverage remain out of reach.1 The majority of employers consider managing GLP-1 coverage and cost important,2 but finding a financially sustainable path for access can be difficult. Meanwhile, employees are increasingly turning to fragmented cash-pay channels3 that lack coordinated medical oversight and provide little visibility into clinical best practices or sustainable outcomes. GLP-1 Flex Care is built for this reality, giving employers a way to act now, on their terms.

"Employers shouldn't have to choose between providing the medication and obesity care their workforce needs to be healthy and protecting their bottom line," said Wei-Li Shao, President of Omada Health. "GLP-1 Flex Care removes that tradeoff. It gives employers an affordable option they can offer today, one that keeps them in control of their spend while helping their employees get important medical oversight, prescribing, and lifestyle support."

Through GLP-1 Flex Care, members can be evaluated for GLP-1 eligibility, have labs ordered, and receive prescriptions for FDA-approved GLP-1 medications. GLP-1 Flex Care will also provide ongoing clinical oversight including titration management, support with side-effects, nutrition and activity counseling, and discontinuation support. In-program providers will also work with each member to identify appropriate medications and cash-pay options based on their clinical profile and what they can afford, whether that's an injectable or an oral formulation. Members will independently purchase medications through established cash-pay channels while receiving Omada's proven virtual care, including personalized coaching and lifestyle support, throughout their GLP-1 journey. Because medications are purchased directly by employees, employers can offer a structured GLP-1 option without taking on open‑ended medication spend.

Affordability matters, but so does effectiveness. GLP-1 Flex Care is built on Omada's GLP-1 care track, which has demonstrated strong real-world results across key metrics. A 12-month analysis found that medication persistence rates among Omada GLP-1 members were notably higher than key published benchmarks, with 67% of members remaining on medication at one year4 versus 47–49% in a comparable study.5 Omada members who persisted on their GLP-1 medication also achieved greater average weight loss at one year in the program: 18.4%4 compared to 11.9% seen in comparable real-world evidence.5

“These new pathways give more employers and members a way in, but what happens after that matters just as much,” said Thomas Tsang, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Omada Health. “Our peer-reviewed research has shown that when GLP-1 medication was paired with Omada's wraparound care model, members stayed on their medications longer and lost more weight on average.4,6 And, more importantly, if they chose to stop, our research has shown that members maintained their weight loss on average for 12 months after discontinuing.7 That’s the difference between a prescription and a durable outcome."

GLP-1 Flex Care reflects Omada's commitment to support diverse benefits strategies, as Omada has supported more than 150,000 members on GLP-1s. Employer benefit designs vary widely: some cover GLP-1s broadly for obesity, others take a more selective approach with targeted coverage criteria, and many don't cover them at all but still want evidence-based solutions for their population. Increasingly, employers are looking for ways to support employees who are paying for GLP-1s out of pocket. Omada serves employers across this entire spectrum, providing flexible, evidence-based pathways that balance access, affordability, and long-term outcomes as GLP-1 adoption accelerates.

GLP-1 Flex Care is the latest addition to Omada's growing GLP-1 solution portfolio. Across purchasing pathways, Omada brings together proven companion care, clinical prescribing and medication management, and personalized lifestyle support deployable across pharmacy benefits, direct-to-employer, and other emerging purchasing channels. The result is a comprehensive platform that supports many employer benefit designs, wherever they are on the coverage spectrum today and wherever they go next. GLP-1 Flex Care will be available to employers beginning later in 2026. Employers interested in learning more can contact their Omada representative or visit omadahealth.com.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is reverse engineering the way healthcare is delivered in America, putting the space between doctor visits–where health is won or lost–at the center of care. Today's healthcare system poorly serves chronic conditions that require ongoing support outside of the exam room, like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, and musculoskeletal conditions. Omada’s virtual-first model combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-enabled technology to deliver personalized care at scale, including support for GLP-1 therapy. Omada has served more than two million members since launch across 2,000+ employers, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and health systems. Learn more at omadahealth.com.

Contacts

Rose Ramseth

press@omadahealth.com

Citations