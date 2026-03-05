$Mambo Launches Global “Year of the Horse” Fan Campaign Celebrating Viral Uma Musume Meme

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online community behind the viral “Mambo” meme today announced the launch of a global fan-driven campaign celebrating the 2026 Chinese Zodiac Year of the Horse, bringing together creators, artists, and anime fans across multiple social media platforms.

The initiative highlights the internet phenomenon surrounding Machikane Tannhauser, a character from the popular franchise Uma Musume Pretty Derby, whose chant from the song “Omatsuri Mambo” (“Mambo~ Mambou~! Wasshoi Mambo~u♪”) became a viral sensation in online communities.

The campaign will feature coordinated fan activities throughout 2026, including cosplay showcases, short-form dance videos, illustration contests, and remix content, with the goal of amplifying the meme’s cross-cultural presence across Asia, Europe, and North America.





Originally gaining traction on the Chinese platform Bilibili, the meme quickly spread across the internet as creators produced MAD remix videos and animations featuring the catchy chant. From late 2023 through 2024, the phrase “曼波 (màn bō)” became widely associated with Machikane Tannhauser and evolved into her unofficial nickname among Chinese-speaking fan communities.

$Mambo Energizes the Year of the Horse

Since then, the meme has expanded beyond China, reaching global audiences on platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Pixiv, and YouTube. The newly announced Year of the Horse campaign is intended to build on that momentum by encouraging international fan participation and celebrating the cultural symbolism of horses in the Chinese zodiac.

Organizers say the campaign will highlight user-generated content throughout the year and aim to showcase the creativity of the global anime community.

“With 2026 marking the Year of the Horse, it felt like the perfect moment for fans around the world to celebrate the meme that started it all,” the organizers said in a statement. “What began as a simple chant has grown into a shared internet culture moment across languages and platforms.”

The campaign will run throughout 2026 and will spotlight fan creations, collaborations, and community-driven events tied to the “Mambo” phenomenon.

