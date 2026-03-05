UPDATE - Corbin Advisors Expands Investor Relations Advisory Capabilities with Key Talent Addition





FARMINGTON, Conn., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbin Advisors, a leading strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm, today announced the addition of Sam Pearlstein as a Senior Vice President within its IR Advisory practice.

Pearlstein joins Corbin Advisors with more than 25 years of experience as a senior finance and investor relations executive, including leadership roles in sell-side equity research, investor relations, and corporate finance. In these roles, Pearlstein has worked closely with CEOs, CFOs, and boards on capital markets strategy, investor communications, and major corporate initiatives. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Kidde Global Solutions and prior to that led investor relations for Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE: CARR). Earlier in his career, Pearlstein was a leading Aerospace & Defense analyst and co-head of equity research at Wells Fargo.

The addition of Pearlstein further elevates Corbin’s investor relations advisory capabilities and client value proposition. In this role, Pearlstein will lead client relationships, providing insight-driven strategic counsel to C-suite executives, boards, and investor relations leaders across critical capital markets and investor relations matters, including earnings and guidance strategy, capital allocation, activist defense, IPOs, M&A, and divestitures.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sam to the Corbin Team. His deep equity markets expertise and investor relations experience coupled with his Wall Street acumen is a powerful combination as we continue to advise clients globally across increasingly high-stakes and complex capital markets matters,” said Rebecca Corbin. “As we build the industry’s leading investor relations and investor communications advisory firm and serve as a trusted advisor to a growing roster of clients, we are focused on attracting and retaining top talent. Sam brings deep domain expertise and a proven track record, and I look forward to the positive impact he will have on our clients, our culture, and our continued growth globally.”

“I am excited to join Corbin Advisors, a recognized leader in investor relations known for its rigorous research and strategic counsel, at a time of meaningful growth for the company. I look forward to supporting clients in creating and sustaining value through disciplined, investor-centered engagement," Pearlstein said.

Pearlstein holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor® (VOI) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance. We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

Corbin Advisors. Outperformance Built on Trust®.

