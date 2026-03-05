APA Corporation Announces Dual Listing on Nasdaq Texas

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the dual listing of its common stock on Nasdaq Texas, a new dual listing venue headquartered in Dallas and designed to serve companies with strong ties to Texas.

“Texas has long been central to APA’s history and operations, including our deep roots in the Permian Basin. We are pleased to support the launch of Nasdaq Texas through this dual listing,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA Corporation CEO. “We believe the new venue will further strengthen connections between Texas-based companies and investors while reinforcing the state’s position as a global energy and business leader.”

“We are proud to welcome APA Corporation to Nasdaq Texas. APA represents the strength of Texas’ energy leadership and the entrepreneurial spirit that has made the state one of the most dynamic business environments in the world,” said Rachel Racz, SVP and Head of Listings for Texas, Central and Southern U.S., and Latin America. “Nasdaq Texas is excited to provide a platform that connects companies like APA with investors who believe in the long-term opportunity of Texas and its leading industries.”

APA will maintain its primary listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and will be dually listed on Nasdaq Texas with the same “APA” ticker symbol.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

APA-F

