Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2026 and February Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2026, ended February 15, 2026.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $68.24 billion, from $62.53 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 8.7 percent, to $134.22 billion, from $123.52 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2026 were as follows:

  12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks 
    Adjusted*   Adjusted* 
 U.S.5.9% 6.4% 5.9% 6.1% 
 Canada10.1% 7.6% 8.3% 8.3% 
 Other International13.0% 7.1% 11.0% 7.0% 
          
 Total Company7.4% 6.7% 6.9% 6.5% 
          
 Digitally-Enabled22.6% 21.7% 21.6% 21.2% 

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $2,035 million, $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $1,788 million, $4.02 per diluted share, last year. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $4.04 billion, $9.08 per diluted share, compared to $3.59 billion, $8.06 per diluted share, last year.

For the four-week reporting month of February, ended March 1, 2026, the Company reported net sales of
$21.69 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent from $19.81 billion last year. Net sales for the first 26 weeks were $144.85 billion, an increase of 8.6 percent from $133.36 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended March 1, 2026, were as follows:

  4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks 
    Adjusted*   Adjusted* 
 U.S.5.2% 6.0% 5.8% 6.1% 
 Canada12.8% 9.3% 8.5% 8.2% 
 Other International17.9% 10.9% 10.7% 6.6% 
          
 Total Company7.9% 7.0% 6.8% 6.4% 
          
 Digitally-Enabled21.8% 20.8% 21.8% 21.3% 

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Lunar and Chinese New Years occurred on February 17, 19 days later this year. The shift positively impacted February Other International and Total Company sales by approximately 4.0% and 0.5%, respectively.

Costco currently operates 924 warehouses, including 634 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 114 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 5, 2026, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
    
 12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended
 February 15, 2026 February 16, 2025 February 15, 2026 February 16, 2025
REVENUE       
Net sales$68,242  $62,530  $134,220  $123,515 
Membership fees 1,355   1,193   2,684   2,359 
Total revenue 69,597   63,723   136,904   125,874 
OPERATING EXPENSES       
Merchandise costs 60,719   55,744   119,229   109,853 
Selling, general and administrative 6,272   5,663   12,606   11,509 
Operating income 2,606   2,316   5,069   4,512 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)       
Interest expense (33)  (36)  (68)  (73)
Interest income and other, net 148   142   303   289 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,721   2,422   5,304   4,728 
Provision for income taxes 686   634   1,268   1,142 
NET INCOME$2,035  $1,788  $4,036  $3,586 
        
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:       
Basic$4.58  $4.03  $9.09  $8.08 
Diluted$4.58  $4.02  $9.08  $8.06 
        
Shares used in calculation (000s):       
Basic 443,946   443,982   443,954   443,985 
Diluted 444,420   444,886   444,468   444,888 
        


 
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)
 
Subject to Reclassification
    
 February 15,
2026		 August 31,
2025
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$17,383  $14,161 
Short-term investments 857   1,123 
Receivables, net 3,782   3,203 
Merchandise inventories 18,991   18,116 
Other current assets 2,120   1,777 
Total current assets 43,133   38,380 
OTHER ASSETS   
Property and equipment, net 33,645   31,909 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,759   2,725 
Other long-term assets 4,102   4,085 
TOTAL ASSETS$83,639  $77,099 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable$20,647  $19,783 
Accrued salaries and benefits 5,635   5,205 
Accrued member rewards 2,833   2,677 
Deferred membership fees 3,126   2,854 
Other current liabilities 8,522   6,589 
Total current liabilities 40,763   37,108 
OTHER LIABILITIES   
Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,688   5,713 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,477   2,460 
Other long-term liabilities 2,624   2,654 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 51,552   47,935 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
EQUITY   
Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     
Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,692,000 and 443,237,000 shares issued and outstanding 2   2 
Additional paid-in capital 8,570   8,282 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,606)  (1,770)
Retained earnings 25,121   22,650 
TOTAL EQUITY 32,087   29,164 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$83,639  $77,099 
    


 
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in millions) (unaudited)
 
Subject to Reclassification
  
 24 Weeks Ended
 February 15,
2026		 February 16,
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES   
Net income$4,036  $3,586 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 1,194   1,100 
Non-cash lease expense 149   137 
Stock-based compensation 652   614 
Other non-cash operating activities, net 66   (79)
Changes in working capital 1,587   650 
Net cash provided by operating activities 7,684   6,008 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES   
Additions to property and equipment (2,815)  (2,401)
Purchases of short-term investments (250)  (345)
Maturities of short-term investments 510   752 
Other investing activities, net (13)  (13)
Net cash used in investing activities (2,568)  (2,007)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES   
Repayments of short-term borrowings (65)  (389)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings 136   370 
Tax withholdings on stock-based awards (358)  (390)
Repurchases of common stock (419)  (412)
Cash dividend payments (1,154)  (515)
Financing lease payments and other financing activities, net (37)  (98)
Net cash used in financing activities (1,897)  (1,434)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3   (117)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,222   2,450 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR 14,161   9,906 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF PERIOD$17,383  $12,356 
        



