Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Provides Full Year 2026 Guidance

Net Sales Growth of ~2% Year-Over-Year
Healthy Balance Sheet and Strong Liquidity
Well Positioned to Capitalize on Pent-Up Demand

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2026.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

 Three Months Ended January 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)2026 2025
Net Sales$409.1 $400.0
Gross Margin$98.5 $92.3
Gross Margin %24.1% 23.1%
Net Loss($4.1) ($14.9)
Diluted EPS($0.09) ($0.32)
    
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income($0.3) $9.0
Adjusted Diluted EPS($0.01) $0.19
Adjusted EBITDA$27.4 $38.5
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %6.7% 9.6%
    
Cash Used For Operating Activities($20.2) ($12.5)
Free Cash Flow($31.5) ($24.1)
    

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our results for the first quarter tracked our expectations given the current macroeconomic backdrop. The combination of inflationary pressures, high interest rates, tariff uncertainty, housing affordability issues, and geopolitical tensions continued to weaken consumer confidence around the world, ultimately impacting demand for the products we manufacture. However, we continue to focus on identifying operational efficiencies and commercial synergies that we believe will benefit us when consumer confidence improves and demand rebounds.

“Due to the seasonality of our business, coupled with the longer cash conversion cycle of the legacy Tyman business, we expect to be a net borrower during the first half of our fiscal year, which impacts our leverage ratio. Our balance sheet is healthy, and we will remain focused on prioritizing debt repayment as we generate cash.   Looking ahead, we continue to be optimistic about our prospects for profitable growth and value creation.”

First Quarter 2026 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $409.1 million during the three months ended January 1, 2026, which represents an increase of 2.3% compared to $400.0 million for the same period in 2025, mainly due to foreign exchange translation and the pass-through of tariffs. In its Hardware Solutions segment, Quanex reported an increase of 2.4% in net sales for the first quarter of 2026, mostly due to foreign exchange translation and price increases. In its Extruded Solutions segment, net sales were essentially flat for the first quarter of 2026 as lower volumes were offset by foreign exchange translation and price increases. For its Custom Solutions segment, the Company reported an increase of 4.8% in net sales for the first quarter of 2026, largely due to increased volume and improved pricing. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

On a consolidated basis, the decrease in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to reduced operating leverage from lower volumes related to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty coupled with low consumer confidence and higher, but temporary, operational costs related to Quanex’s window and door hardware plant in Monterrey, Mexico.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of January 31, 2026, the Company had total debt of $717.5 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 2.8x. As of January 31, 2026, Quanex reported a LTM Net Loss of $240.0 million, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2025, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $231.7 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity was $331.6 million as of January 31, 2026, consisting of $62.3 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Outlook

Mr. Wilson commented, “Our long-term view continues to be favorable as the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. We entered fiscal 2026 with a cautious outlook due to the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, but we continue to believe that demand for our products will improve as we expect consumer confidence to be restored over time. Based on conversations with our customers, recent demand trends, and the latest macro data, we are providing guidance for fiscal 2026. Overall, on a consolidated basis, we estimate we will generate net sales of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion, which we expect will yield approximately $240 million to $245 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2026. As mentioned on our last earnings call, we anticipate the first half of 2026 to be more challenging than the first half of 2025, which implies an improved second half year-over-year.   As macroeconomic uncertainty subsides and consumer confidence improves, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on pent-up demand.   In the meantime, we will stay focused on the things that we can control, with an emphasis on generating cash to pay down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income. As a result, Quanex is unable to provide forward-looking net income guidance. Investors are cautioned that the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA excludes significant items, including interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and the other adjustments described below, and that net income may differ materially from Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc6562606fc8b4f93a903be54b98e9c71

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, asset impairment charges, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to resolve an isolated operational issue at its window and door hardware plant located in Monterrey, Mexico, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the impact of tariffs, trade restrictions and changes in trade policy on the Company’s raw material costs and supply chain, the impact of elevated interest rates on consumer demand for the Company’s products, Quanex’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to the Company’s industry, and Quanex’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, please refer to Quanex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect new information, developments or events.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended January 31,
 2026
 2025
    
Net sales$409,089  $400,044 
Cost of sales 310,562   307,728 
Selling, general and administrative 71,426   66,650 
Restructuring charges -   7,904 
Depreciation and amortization 24,249   24,740 
Operating income (loss) 2,852   (6,978)
Interest expense (12,367)  (14,186)
Other, net 5,617   1,229 
Loss before income taxes (3,898)  (19,935)
Income tax (expense) benefit (173)  5,050 
Net loss$(4,071) $(14,885)
    
Loss per common share, basic$(0.09) $(0.32)
Loss per common share, diluted$(0.09) $(0.32)
    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:   
Basic 45,456   47,015 
Diluted 45,456   47,015 
    
Cash dividends per share$0.08  $0.08 
    


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 January 31, 2026 October 31, 2025
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$62,311  $76,018 
Restricted Cash 2,332   2,100 
Accounts receivable, net 189,243   205,384 
Inventories 270,597   254,122 
Prepaid assets 39,845   32,387 
Other current assets 4,345   3,764 
Total current assets 568,673   573,775 
Property, plant and equipment, net 401,701   411,591 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 179,221   154,866 
Deferred tax assets 2,959   2,706 
Goodwill 275,468   271,346 
Intangible assets, net 544,323   549,137 
Other assets 5,818   4,812 
Total assets$1,978,163  $1,968,233 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$116,095  $131,307 
Accrued liabilities 77,325   95,155 
Income taxes payable 7,101   12,076 
Current maturities of long-term debt 28,566   27,561 
Current operating lease liabilities 16,749   15,446 
Total current liabilities 245,836   281,545 
Long-term debt 678,636   665,268 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 168,668   145,459 
Deferred income taxes 139,804   135,993 
Other liabilities 14,865   13,789 
Total liabilities 1,247,809   1,242,054 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 512   512 
Additional paid-in-capital 695,426   700,029 
Retained earnings 156,963   164,710 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,329)  (35,439)
Treasury stock at cost (98,218)  (103,633)
Total stockholders’ equity 730,354   726,179 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,978,163  $1,968,233 
    


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended January 31,
 2026
 2025
Operating activities:   
Net loss$(4,071) $(14,885)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used for operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 24,249   24,740 
Stock-based compensation 1,166   902 
Deferred income tax 1,808   2,851 
Other, net 1,300   6,173 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Decrease in accounts receivable 18,743   30,330 
Increase in inventory (13,669)  (8,602)
Increase in other current assets (7,043)  (8,985)
Decrease in accounts payable (13,982)  (16,548)
Decrease in accrued liabilities (19,022)  (22,558)
Decrease in current income taxes payable (5,203)  (5,087)
Other, net (4,484)  (841)
Cash used for operating activities (20,208)  (12,510)
Investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (11,294)  (11,624)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 55   169 
Cash used for investing activities (11,239)  (11,455)
Financing activities:   
Borrowings under credit facilities 57,000   45,000 
Repayments of credit facility borrowings (36,250)  (56,250)
Repayments of other long-term debt (838)  (2,026)
Common stock dividends paid (3,638)  (3,812)
Issuance of common stock -   214 
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (354)  (1,400)
Purchase of treasury stock -   (3,698)
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 15,920   (21,972)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,052   (1,590)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,475)  (47,527)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,118   102,995 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$64,643  $55,468 
    


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
    
 Three Months Ended January 31,
 2026
 2025
Cash used for operating activities (20,208)  (12,510)
Capital expenditures (11,294)  (11,624)
Free Cash Flow (31,502)  (24,134)
    
    
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
    
 As of January 31,
 2026
 2025
Term loan facility$462,500  $487,500 
Revolving credit facility 199,500   217,500 
Finance lease obligations (1) 55,505   59,306 
Total debt (2) 717,505   764,306 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents 62,311   49,982 
Net Debt 655,194   714,324 
    
(1) Includes $49.3 million and $55.1 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.
    


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
           
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
July 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		 Total
  Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation
Net (loss) income as reported $(4,071) $19,571  $(276,007) $20,515 $(239,992)
Income tax (benefit) expense  173   15,147   (8,191)  6,307  13,436 
Other, net  (5,617)  (5,246)  (855)  159  (11,559)
Interest expense  12,367   13,468   14,218   13,940  53,993 
Depreciation and amortization  24,249   25,630   33,882   19,192  102,953 
Asset impairment charges  -   -   302,284   -  302,284 
EBITDA  27,101   68,570   65,331   60,113  221,115 
Cost of sales (1)  407   308   148   976  1,839 
Selling, general and administrative (1),(2)  (126)  2,056   3,449   1,110  6,489 
Restructuring (credit) charges (3)  -   (16)  1,367   936  2,287 
Adjusted EBITDA $27,382  $70,918  $70,295  $63,135 $231,730 
           
(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.
(3) Restructuring (credit) charges related to severance.
           


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
          
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026		 Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025		 
  Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS 
Net loss as reported $(4,071) $(0.09) $(14,885) $(0.32) 
Net loss reconciling items from below  3,801  $0.08   23,847  $0.51  
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $(270) $(0.01) $8,962  $0.19  
          
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026		 Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025		 
  Reconciliation   Reconciliation   
Net loss as reported $(4,071)   $(14,885)   
Income tax benefit  173     (5,050)   
Other, net  (5,617)    (1,229)   
Interest expense  12,367     14,186    
Depreciation and amortization  24,249     24,740    
EBITDA  27,101     17,762    
EBITDA reconciling items from below  281     20,780    
Adjusted EBITDA $27,382    $38,542    
          
Reconciling Items Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026		 Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025		 
  Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items 
Net sales $409,089  $-  $400,044  $-  
Cost of sales  310,562   (407)(1) 307,728   (9,007)(2)
Selling, general and administrative  71,426   126 (1),(3) 66,650   (3,869)(1),(3)
Restructuring charges  -   -   7,904   (7,904)(4)
EBITDA  27,101   281   17,762   20,780  
Depreciation and amortization  24,249   (9,757)(5) 24,740   (10,650)(5)
Operating income (loss)  2,852   10,038   (6,978)  31,430  
Interest expense  (12,367)  -   (14,186)  -  
Other, net  5,617   (5,072)(6) 1,229   (172)(6)
Loss before income taxes  (3,898)  4,966   (19,935)  31,258  
Income tax benefit  (173)  (1,165)(7) 5,050   (7,411)(7)
Net loss $(4,071) $3,801  $(14,885) $23,847  
          
Diluted loss per share $(0.09)   $(0.32)   
          
          
(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.
(2) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(3) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.
(4) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.
(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.
(6) Foreign currency transaction gains.
(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.
          


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
 
 Hardware Solutions Extruded Solutions Custom Solutions Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended January 31, 2026         
Net sales$189,112  $139,800  $89,142  $(8,965) $409,089 
Cost of sales 150,724   97,709   71,424   (9,295)  310,562 
Gross Margin 38,388   42,091   17,718   330   98,527 
Gross Margin % 20.3%  30.1%  19.9%    24.1%
Selling, general and administrative (1) 34,180   21,141   13,150   2,955   71,426 
Depreciation and amortization 11,547   7,339   5,222   141   24,249 
Operating (loss) income (7,339)  13,611   (654)  (2,766)  2,852 
Depreciation and amortization 11,547   7,339   5,222   141   24,249 
EBITDA 4,208   20,950   4,568   (2,625)  27,101 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 407   -   -   -   407 
Credit related to plant relocation (SG&A) (141)  -   -   -   (141)
Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses 70   -   -   (55)  15 
Adjusted EBITDA$4,544  $20,950  $4,568  $(2,680) $27,382 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 2.4%  15.0%  5.1%    6.7%
          
Three months ended January 31, 2025         
Net sales$184,740  $139,630  $85,038  $(9,364) $400,044 
Cost of sales 150,785   97,680   68,298   (9,035)  307,728 
Gross Margin 33,955   41,950   16,740   (329)  92,316 
Gross Margin % 18.4%  30.0%  19.7%    23.1%
Selling, general and administrative (1) 33,357   18,508   11,598   3,187   66,650 
Restructuring charges 6,119   -   -   1,785   7,904 
Depreciation and amortization 11,470   7,640   5,540   90   24,740 
Operating (loss) income (16,991)  15,802   (398)  (5,391)  (6,978)
Depreciation and amortization 11,470   7,640   5,540   90   24,740 
EBITDA (5,521)  23,442   5,142   (5,301)  17,762 
Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses 90   158   -   3,621   3,869 
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory 7,509   352   1,146   -   9,007 
Restructuring charges 6,119   -   -   1,785   7,904 
Adjusted EBITDA$8,197  $23,952  $6,288  $105  $38,542 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 4.4%  17.2%  7.4%    9.6%
          
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $3.0 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2026 and January 31, 2025, respectively.
                    


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
This table reconciles our segment presentation, as previously reported in Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report Form 8-K dated March 10, 2025 for the three months ended January 31, 2025, to the current presentation.
 
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended January 31, 2025            
Net sales $134,333  $48,471  $43,810  $175,676  $(2,246) $400,044 
Cost of sales  106,567   30,638   39,415   132,796   (1,688)  307,728 
Gross Margin  27,766   17,833   4,395   42,880   (558)  92,316 
Gross Margin %  20.7%  36.8%  10.0%  24.4%    23.1%
Selling, general and administrative  16,133   7,920   5,268   34,378   2,951   66,650 
Restructuring charges  -   -   -   7,904   -   7,904 
Depreciation and amortization  4,779   2,610   3,009   14,263   79   24,740 
Operating income (loss)  6,854   7,303   (3,882)  (13,665)  (3,588)  (6,978)
Depreciation and amortization  4,779   2,610   3,009   14,263   79   24,740 
EBITDA  11,633   9,913   (873)  598   (3,509)  17,762 
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory  -   -   -   9,007   -   9,007 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   1,469   2,400   3,869 
Restructuring charges        7,904   -   7,904 
Adjusted EBITDA $11,633  $9,913  $(873) $18,978  $(1,109) $38,542 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  8.7%  20.5%  -2.0%  10.8%    9.6%
             
  Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended January 31, 2025            
Net sales $184,740  $139,630  $85,038  $-  $(9,364) $400,044 
Cost of sales  150,785   97,680   68,298   -   (9,035)  307,728 
Gross Margin  33,955   41,950   16,740   -   (329)  92,316 
Gross Margin %  18.4%  30.0%  19.7%      23.1%
Selling, general and administrative  33,357   18,508   11,598     3,187   66,650 
Restructuring charges  6,119   -   -   -   1,785   7,904 
Depreciation and amortization  11,470   7,640   5,540   -   90   24,740 
Operating (loss) income  (16,991)  15,802   (398)  -   (5,391)  (6,978)
Depreciation and amortization  11,470   7,640   5,540   -   90   24,740 
EBITDA  (5,521)  23,442   5,142   -   (5,301)  17,762 
Reorganization costs (SG&A)          2,400   2,400 
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory  7,509   352   1,146   -   -   9,007 
Transaction and advisory fees  90   158   -   -   1,221   1,469 
Restructuring charges  6,119         1,785   7,904 
Adjusted EBITDA $8,197  $23,952  $6,288  $-  $105  $38,542 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  4.4%  17.2%  7.4%      9.6%
             
(1) Contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration segment.
(2) Contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the EU Fenestration segment.
(3) Contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the NA Cabinet Components segment.
             


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended January 31,
  2026
 2025
     
Hardware Solutions:(1)   
 Window and door hardware$124,701  $122,353 
 Screens 62,599   60,554 
 Other 1,812   1,833 
  $189,112  $184,740 
Extruded Solutions:(2)   
 Window profiles$58,355  $59,845 
 Seals and gaskets 17,634   18,041 
 Spacers 47,602   42,861 
 Solar 4,605   5,523 
 Flashing Tape 1,518   2,114 
 Window and door hardware 7,512   9,458 
 Other 2,574   1,788 
  $139,800  $139,630 
Custom Solutions:(3)   
 Wood solutions$46,654  $43,810 
 Access solutions 23,045   22,908 
 Mixing solutions 19,443   18,320 
  $89,142  $85,038 
     
Unallocated Corporate & Other:   
 Eliminations$(8,965) $(9,364)
  $(8,965) $(9,364)
     
Net Sales$409,089  $400,044 
     
(1) Reflects an increase of $4.3 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2026.
(2) Reflects an increase of $3.3 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2026.
(3) Reflects an increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2026.
         



