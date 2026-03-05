Toll Brothers Announces Liberty Ridge Community Coming Soon to Boulder City, Nevada

BOULDER CITY, Nev., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Las Vegas-area community, Liberty Ridge , is coming soon to Boulder City, Nevada. This exclusive community will feature two collections of stunning single-family homes on generous home sites, offering home shoppers a rare opportunity to own a new construction home in charming Boulder City. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.





Overlooking Boulder Creek Golf Club and only 15 minutes from scenic Lake Mead and the mighty Hoover Dam, Liberty Ridge is a community of rarely offered new homes in Boulder City. Two collections of stunning single-family homes on expansive home sites offer single- and two-story designs ranging from 2,690 to over 3,600 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, plus available lofts and multigenerational living suites. Spacious garages accommodate up to four vehicles, with optional boat and RV garage options. Pricing is anticipated to start from the upper $700,000s for the Windmarch Collection and from the low $900,000s for the Crestfield Collection.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Liberty Ridge offers convenient access to abundant recreational opportunities, including hiking trails, boating on Lake Mead, and exploring the Hoover Dam. The community is located close to Boulder City’s historic downtown, which offers a quaint atmosphere, a full calendar of events, and cherished traditions. Whether staying close to home or venturing into nearby Las Vegas, residents will enjoy an extraordinary lifestyle in a peaceful yet vibrant location.

“We are excited to introduce Liberty Ridge, a community that blends stunning home designs with an exceptional location in Boulder City,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “Liberty Ridge features expansive home sites with versatile floor plans situated along the beautiful golf course and near many outdoor recreational destinations, including Lake Mead. This is a community designed to meet the needs of a wide range of home buyers in one of Nevada’s most charming areas.”

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Liberty Ridge, call (855) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothersLasVegas.com .

