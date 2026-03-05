Carahsoft Sponsors 3rd Annual Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C. on March 9-11, 2026

RESTON, Va., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 of its technology partners at the 3rd Annual Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit, hosted by Billington CyberSecurity. The event will take place March 9-11, 2026, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., convening Federal, State, Local and Tribal Government leaders alongside industry experts to share best practices, strengthen cybersecurity operations and advance strategies to defend against evolving threats.

LEARN:

This year’s theme, “Connecting Leaders from All Levels of Government,” will be explored by more than 70 speakers across fireside chats, breakout sessions, panel discussions and networking events, offering attendees valuable opportunities to connect with and learn from leading voices across the industry.

Notable sessions to attend include:

An Inside Look at Arizona’s Cyber Command: How the CIO and CISO Are Aligning Strategy, Risk and Resilience, moderated by Alex Whitworth, Director at Carahsoft State of Cyber in Our Secondary School Systems America First Cyber Strategy: Engaging State & Local Partners How AI is Changing the Cyber Threat Universe Understanding Today's Cybersecurity Adversaries Effective Policies to Better Protect Critical Infrastructure in the New Smart City Getting Your Data Ready for AI Enhancing Our Energy Grid's Cybersecurity

ATTEND:

Monday-Wednesday, March 9-11, 2026

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 50 of its technology partners will showcase cybersecurity solutions at the 2026 Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit. Alongside NightDragon, its co-sponsor, Carahsoft will host a dedicated booth for its partners. Visit the Carahsoft and NightDragon team at booth’s #201/202 and connect with additional Carahsoft partners throughout the show floor.

Technology Partners Participating at Carahsoft’s booth:

Claroty Interos.ai Dataminr NightDragon Horizon3.ai Rhombus

Technology Partners Participating outside of Carahsoft’s booth:

Absolute (#306) Keeper Security (#414) Appgate (430) MixMode (#416) Armis (#302) Nucleus Security (#409) Assured Data Protection (#436) Orca Security (#502) Atlassian and Clovity (#418) Pluralsight (#415) BlackFog (#412)

Project Hosts (#435) BlueVoyant (#505) Rapid7 (#410) Cayosoft (#433) Recorded Future (#417) Check Point(#404) RSA (#441) Cisco (#101) Rubrik (#406) Cloudflare (#422) SANS Institute (#309) Cohere (#102) SecureW2 (#511) Cohesity (#426) SecurityScorecard (#407) Corelight (#428) Semperis (#426) CoreView (#421) SimSpace (#507) Cribl (#307) Snowflake (#301) Crowdstrike (#411) Socure (#434) CyberArk (#408) Sonatype (#438) CyberFOX (#314) Tanium (#424) Datadog (#429) Tenable (#413) DeleteMe (#503) threatER (#510) Druva (#425) ThreatLocker (#419) Elastic (#305) Vanta (#402) Flashpoint (#423) Wiz (#307) Fortinet (#440) Zentera Systems, Inc (#506) Google (#310) Zscaler (#204) Hack the Box (#405) Halcyon (#431) Infoblox (#401) Invicti (#512)

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft and NightDragon will sponsor the all-attendee networking reception, taking place from 5:00-6:25 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in the Exhibit Hall. The reception is open to registered Billington State and Local Summit attendees with a valid event badge.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. For more information on Carahsoft’s involvement in the summit and to participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery, contact Alexis Miller at (571) 662-4897.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government Agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com