15 Redwood Neighborhoods Recognized in 2025 Elite 1% ORA® Rankings

Independence, Ohio, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc, is proud to announce that 15 Redwood Neighborhoods have been recognized in the 2025 Elite 1% Conventional Properties list for 2025 by J Turner Research and Multifamily Executive.



This prestigious designation honors the nation’s top-performing conventional apartment communities for excellence in online reputation management.

Now in its 12th year, the Elite ORA® Power Ranking identifies properties that deliver exceptional resident satisfaction, based on the strength of reviews across more than 150,000 apartment communities nationwide.

The independent ranking system aggregates and analyzes online ratings from leading review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs) to generate a comprehensive measure of a property’s online reputation. Eligibility for the 2025 Elite 1% list required a minimum ORA score of 94 and at least 20 online reviews as of December 2025.

“It’s an honor to see such extensive representation of Redwood Neighborhoods among the Elite 1% for 2025,” said Mike VanGelder, EVP of Property Operations at Redwood. “Our teams’ dedication shows in the way they care for residents, connect with prospects and support our partners. Their everyday effort is what elevates our neighborhoods and strengthens the reputation we’re so proud to maintain.”

Redwood Neighborhoods in the 2025 Elite 1% Conventional List

Strong Google ratings reflect the same resident satisfaction that contributes to Redwood’s Elite 1% ORA® performance. The 15 recognized Redwood Neighborhoods average an impressive 4.8–4.9 stars. Two neighborhoods—Redwood Burlington and Redwood Volo—hold a perfect 5.0-star rating.



For more information on the Elite ORA® Power Ranking and the methodology behind the recognition, visit J Turner Research Elite ORA® 2025.





About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with Apartment Neighborhoods® in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit http://www.byredwood.com.

