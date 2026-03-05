Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year 2025 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing provider of home-based and community care services in North America, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

2025 marked the strongest financial year in Nova Leap’s history, as the Company set record annual results across consolidated operations and in both the Canadian and U.S. segments, including the following:

Record consolidated revenues; Record consolidated gross margin; Record consolidated Adjusted EBITDA; Record Canadian operating segment revenues; Record Canadian operating segment gross margin; Record Canadian operating segment Adjusted EBITDA; Record U.S. operating segment revenues; Record U.S. operating segment gross margin; and Record U.S. operating segment Adjusted EBITDA.





Nova Leap Q4 2025 and Year End Financial Results

Financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include the following:

2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $2,046,173 is the highest in the Company’s history and represents a 31.0% increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,561,761 (see calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below).



Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $508,500 was an increase of 23.1% over Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $412,947 and a decrease of 24.2% over Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $670,706.



Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenues increased to 39.7% in 2025 from 38.4% in 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 39.8% in Q4 2025 from 39.6% in Q3 2025.



In 2025, operating income was $1,105,998, a $242,286 or 28.1% increase over 2024 operating income of $863,712. In Q4 2025, the Company achieved operating income of $261,854 compared to $418,553 in Q3 2025 and $221,184 in Q4 2024.

2025 annual revenues of $31.5 million increased 22.2% from 2024 revenues of $25.8 million;

Q4 2025 revenues of $8,087,783 were 2.1% less than Q3 2025 revenues of $8,264,326 and were 22.8% higher than Q4 2024 revenues of $6,585,825.

The Company recorded a net loss of $53,728 in Q4 2025 as compared to a net income of $426,171 in Q3 2025 and $886,268 in Q4 2024.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,492,925 as of December 31, 2025, as well as full access to the unutilized revolving credit facility of $1,094,411 (CAD$1,500,000).

The Company achieved an accounts receivable collection rate of 99.5% in 2025 as compared to 99.4% in 2024.

The Company had total demand loans and promissory notes outstanding as of December 31, 2025 of $2,091,468, representing a leverage ratio of 1.02 times 2025 Adjusted EBITDA.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had access to up to $4,691,000 in available credit for business acquisitions through its existing credit agreement to support its long-term growth strategy.





“2025 marked the strongest financial performance in Nova Leap’s history, with record results across both our Canadian and U.S. operations,” said Chris LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer. “Importantly, this growth was achieved while maintaining a strong balance sheet with low leverage and meaningful available liquidity. Our disciplined financial management positions the Company well to continue investing in organic growth and strategic acquisitions in the future.”

This news release should be read in conjunction with the annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 including the notes to the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated March 5, 2026, which have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is a healthcare services company delivering home-based and community-based care across North America. Through its network of local agencies, the Company provides personal care, dementia care, and companion services that enable individuals to live safely and independently at home. Nova Leap’s Care Management division extends its role across the continuum of care by offering coordinated, technology-enabled support that helps families navigate complex medical, cognitive, and social needs. Combining disciplined operations, data-driven decision-making, and compassionate service, Nova Leap is committed to improving outcomes for clients and communities while advancing sustainable, scalable models of community care.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER MEASURES:

This release contains references to certain measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. The Company presents non-IFRS financial measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA (as such term is hereinafter defined), as well as supplementary financial measures such as annualized revenue and annualized adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures are frequently used by lenders, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance, and it is therefore helpful to provide supplemental measures of operating performance and thus highlight trends that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (“Adjusted EBITDA”), is calculated as income from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is income from operating activities.

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the income from operating activities is as follows:

Three months ended Dec. 31 Q3 Year ended Dec. 31 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 $ $ $ $

$

Income from operating activities 261,854 221,184 418,553 1,105,998 863,712 Add back: Amortization and depreciation 193,959 148,358 233,427 833,029 583,695 Stock-based compensation 52,687 43,405 18,726 107,146 114,354 Adjusted EBITDA 508,500 412,947 670,706 2,046,173 1,561,761

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding future acquisitions and business growth, including anticipated annualized revenue or annualized recurring revenue run rate growth and anticipated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions described elsewhere in this release and those concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap’s operations, availability of desirable acquisition targets and financing to fund such acquisitions, and Nova Leap’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

