TWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2025 Year End Results And Increase In Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net earnings (loss) $ 16,137 ($4,580) $ 55,629 $40,597 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.67 ($0.19) $2.29 $1.66





Operating Data

Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 14,867 14,951 Championship rounds – Canada 153,000 174,000 1,184,000 1,140,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 37.0 35.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 3.5 3.5 Championship rounds – U.S. 55,000 51,000 219,000 217,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 6.5





The following is an analysis of net earnings:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Operating revenue $ 227,525 $ 241,560 Direct operating expenses(1) 171,677 197,504 Net operating income(1) 55,848 44,056 Amortization of membership fees 4,859 4,540 Depreciation and amortization (14,092 ) (14,271 ) Interest, net and investment income 9,757 11,767 Other items (11,800 ) 9,735 Income taxes 11,057 (15,230 ) Net earnings $ 55,629 $ 40,597





The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 53,479 $ 44,305 US golf club operations (2025 - US $3,407,000: 2024 - US $3,091,000) 4,840 4,198 Corporate and other (2,471 ) (4,447 ) Net operating income(1) $ 55,848 $ 44,056





Operating revenue is calculated as follows:



Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Annual dues $ 74,749 $ 72,319 Golf 53,998 46,126 Corporate events 9,979 7,899 Food and beverage 40,295 30,798 Merchandise 15,360 14,741 Real estate 28,248 65,435 Rooms and other 4,896 4,242 Operating revenue $ 227,525 $ 241,560

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:



Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Operating cost of sales $ 22,744 $ 20,474 Real estate cost of sales 27,550 66,922 Labour and employee benefits 76,083 68,261 Utilities 8,313 7,433 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,815 5,044 Property taxes 3,290 2,954 Insurance 3,893 4,516 Repairs and maintenance 5,402 5,605 Turf operating expenses 4,881 4,381 Fuel and oil 1,355 1,468 Other operating expenses 12,351 10,446 Direct operating expenses(1) $ 171,677 $ 197,504

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

On February 3, 2025, the Company acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada’s largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. This is a daily fee property with a focus on food and beverage operations. This acquisition is a contributing factor to increases seen in both revenue and operating expenses, specifically golf, corporate events and food and beverage revenue, as well as operating cost of sales and labour and employee benefits.

Operating revenue decreased 5.8% to $227,525,000 in 2025 from $241,560,000 in 2024 due to the reduced real estate revenue from 11 Highland Gate home sales in 2025 compared to 34 in 2024. This decrease is partially offset by the acquisition of Deer Creek in 2025 and its related revenue streams.

Direct operating expenses decreased 13.1% to $171,677,000 in 2025 from $197,504,000 in 2024 due to the reduction in real estate cost of sales from the decrease in Highland Gate home sales which is offset by Deer Creek operating expenses.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $53,479,000 in 2025 from $44,305,000 in 2024 due to the Deer Creek acquisition and healthy increases in golf revenue for all properties due to strong demand for golf.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 17.1% to $9,757,000 in 2025 from $11,767,000 in 2024 due to a reduction in cash (and resulting interest income on this excess cash) as a result of the Deer Creek acquisition.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:



Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 779 $ (487 ) Impairment on residential inventory (15,000 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities 1,051 1,043 Business combination transaction costs (716 ) - Gain on property, plant and equipment 370 8,209 Unrealized gain (loss) on real estate fund investments 1,470 (203 ) Insurance proceeds - 857 Equity loss from investments in joint ventures 58 (53 ) Other 188 369 Other items $ (11,800 ) $ 9,735





For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded an impairment of $15,000,000 (December 31, 2024 - nil) of residential inventory. An impairment loss is recognized when the carrying value of the property exceeds its net realizable value. The impairment loss recorded at December 31, 2025 is a result of the downturn in residential market prices in the Greater Toronto Area.

At December 31, 2025, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $1,051,000 on its investment in marketable securities (December 31, 2024 - gain of $1,043,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

The change in income tax expense to a recovery for the year includes a change in estimate based on updated information related to international tax matters. No cash impact is expected.

Net earnings increased to $55,629,000 in 2025 from $40,597,000 in 2024 due to the acquisition of Deer Creek. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $2.29 per share in 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.66 in 2024.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 10 cents per common share to be paid on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as at March 16, 2026. This is an 11% increase to the previous quarterly dividend of 9 cents per common share.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

