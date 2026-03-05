Belo Sun Announces Appointment of Director

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX, OTCQB:BSXGF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Benjamin Buckingham has been nominated by La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (“La Mancha”) to serve as its representative on the Board of the Company pursuant to the investor rights agreement between the Company and La Mancha.
Mr. Buckingham replaces Mr. Jack Lunnon, who has stepped down as a director of the Company effective March 5, 2026 in connection with La Mancha’s internal transition of its Board representation.
The Company thanks Mr. Lunnon for his service and contribution during his tenure as a director. Mr. Lunnon will continue in his role as Chief Technical Officer of the La Mancha group and will remain engaged in supporting Belo Sun through La Mancha’s ongoing involvement.
Mr. Buckingham has over 10 years of experience in metals and mining investment and finance. He has been with La Mancha since 2020 and currently serves as Vice President, Investments, where he is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities, conducting due diligence and valuations, executing transactions, and providing portfolio oversight and strategic support. Mr. Buckingham has been closely involved in La Mancha’s investment in Belo Sun and has been responsible for executing several investments, primarily in Brazil and Latin America. He has experience supporting portfolio companies through M&A, corporate development and project financing initiatives.
Prior to joining La Mancha, Mr. Buckingham was an Investment Analyst at CD Capital, a mining-focused private equity firm. He holds an MSc in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London and a BA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Newcastle.
Clovis Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun, commented: “We would like to thank Jack for his valuable contribution to the Board and for his continued support of Belo Sun through La Mancha’s ongoing involvement. We are pleased to welcome Ben Buckingham as La Mancha’s nominee and look forward to working with him as we advance the Volta Grande Project. Ben’s experience in corporate development and project financing will be a valuable addition to the Board as we continue progressing the development of the Project.”
About the Company
Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun’s primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BSXGF.” For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.
