SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2026

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AQST) between June 16, 2025 to January 8, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Vincent Modica v. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:26-cv-02317) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/aquestive-therapeutics-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with positive statements while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Aquestive’s New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm (Dibutepinephrine) sublingual film; pertinently, Aquestive concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the human factors involved in the use and deployment of its sublingual film, such as packaging, use, administration, and labeling.

On January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced that the Company was in receipt of a letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies that precluded labeling discussions for Anaphylm. Moreover, Aquestive revealed that the letter from the FDA confirmed that the Agency’s review of Anaphylm NDA was ongoing and no final decision had been made, which effectively delayed the approval of Anaphylm well beyond the January 31, 2026 Prescription Drug User Fee Act date.

Following this news, the price of Aquestive’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.21 per share on January 8, 2026, Aquestive’s stock price fell to $3.91 per share on January 9, 2026, a decline of over 37% in a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage AQST shareholders to step forward before the May 4, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in AQST securities, you have until May 4, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

