WEIS MARKETS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Weis Markets, Inc. on Behalf of Weis Markets Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Weis Markets, Inc. (“Weis Markets” or the “Company”) (NYSE:WMK) on behalf of Weis Markets stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Weis Markets has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 26, 2026, Weis Markets filed a Form 8-K disclosing that certain previously issued financial statements, including audited financial statements for fiscal years 2022 through 2024 and interim financial statements in 2025, will be restated due to inaccurately recorded and overstated inventory. The Company also announced that it will delay the filing of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K while it completes the review and restatement process.





On this news, the price of Weis Market shares declined by $5.12 per share, or approximately 7.16%, from $71.51 per share on February 25, 2026 to close at $66.39 on February 26, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Weis Markets shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





