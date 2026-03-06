0G Introduces Sealed Inference: Cryptographically Private AI Where Every Response Is Verified Inside a Hardware Enclave

San Francisco, CA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0G (Zero Gravity), the creator of the world’s first decentralized AI operating system (dAIOS), today introduced Sealed Inference — a security architecture for its live Compute Network where every AI inference call is executed inside a hardware-isolated Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and cryptographically signed before the response is returned. No one — not node operators, not 0G, not anyone — can access user data during processing.

0G Introduces Sealed Inference

The introduction comes as AI shifts from casual consumer use to mission-critical infrastructure. When someone asks ChatGPT for a recipe or a travel itinerary, privacy feels abstract. But a new class of AI tools — coding agents like Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf — now operate inside live codebases, processing proprietary source code, API keys, internal logic, and trade secrets in real time. For enterprises and developers, a single privacy failure at this level isn’t a nuisance — it’s an existential threat.

Yet across the AI industry, privacy remains a policy promise rather than a technical guarantee. OpenAI’s record $110 billion funding round has concentrated unprecedented compute power in centralized infrastructure where users must trust corporate policy. Decentralized alternatives that market themselves as “private” often route prompts to GPU providers in plaintext. In both cases, privacy depends on trust — not proof.

The Problem: Privacy by Policy vs. Privacy by Code

The distinction matters because the stakes have changed. Early AI interactions were low-risk: summarize this article, brainstorm names for my dog. Today’s AI agents have filesystem access. They read, write, and refactor entire repositories. They process financial models, medical records, and legal contracts.

Most AI platforms — centralized and decentralized alike — protect this data with the same mechanism: a terms-of-service agreement. That’s privacy by policy. It depends on a corporation honoring its commitments, a node operator following the rules, or a regulatory framework catching violations after the fact.

0G’s Sealed Inference takes a fundamentally different approach: privacy by code. The architecture makes unauthorized data access physically impossible at the hardware level — not because someone promised not to look, but because the system is designed so that no one can.

Sealed Inference: How It Works

0G’s Sealed Inference enforces privacy at the hardware level through three interlocking mechanisms:

1. Confidential Execution

Every inference provider on the 0G Compute Network runs inside a Confidential Virtual Machine powered by Intel TDX processors and NVIDIA H100 or H200 GPUs operating in TEE mode. User prompts enter encrypted and are processed in complete isolation. The machine owner — the physical operator of the hardware — cannot inspect, copy, or modify data during computation.

2. Enclave-Born Signing Keys

When a provider starts up, a cryptographic signing key pair is generated inside the TEE. The private key never leaves the secure enclave. CPU and GPU attestation reports bind the public key to the TEE environment, creating a verifiable chain that proves the key was born inside genuine secure hardware — not emulated or spoofed.

3. Every Call, Signed

Every AI model response is cryptographically signed with the provider’s enclave-born key before it reaches the user. This means every inference call carries built-in proof: proof that it was processed inside a real TEE, proof that no one tampered with execution, and proof that the response is authentic. Users can also download a Remote Attestation (RA) report at any time to independently verify any provider’s security posture.

What’s Live on Mainnet

0G’s Compute Network is live on mainnet, powering AI inference across large language models — including GLM-5, one of the most capable open-source reasoning models available — as well as vision-language, speech-to-text, and image generation services. All verified through Sealed Inference.

Developers integrate through a Web UI, CLI, or TypeScript SDK with transparent per-token pricing. Additional verification methods including OPML and ZKML are in active development.

Why It Matters

The AI industry is entering a phase where models don’t just answer questions — they operate inside the most sensitive environments a business has. When an AI agent can read your entire codebase, modify your infrastructure, and access your credentials, the question isn’t whether the provider’s privacy policy is well-written. The question is whether privacy is enforced by the architecture itself.

Centralized providers ask users to trust their corporate policies. Most decentralized platforms ask users to trust their node operators. Sealed Inference replaces trust with mathematics — privacy by code, verified on every call.

"AI agents read your entire codebase now. Your source code, your keys, your business logic. Privacy at that level can't be a policy promise. It has to be enforced by the architecture. That's what Sealed Inference does: the hardware itself prevents anyone from seeing your data during processing. Not us, not the node operators, not anyone." - Aytunc Yildizli - Chief Growth Officer

Part of the 0G dAIOS

Sealed Inference is one component of 0G’s dAIOS — a full-stack decentralized AI operating system:

0G Chain: EVM-compatible Layer 1 purpose-built for AI workloads

0G Storage: Decentralized storage delivering up to 2 GB/s throughput

0G Data Availability: 50,000x faster and 100x cheaper than Ethereum DA

Together, these layers provide the complete infrastructure for building AI applications where storage, inference, and settlement are decentralized, verifiable, and censorship-resistant.

