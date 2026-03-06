Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a transformative year for Nexus, and I am very pleased with the results” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus Industrial REIT.

We kept a long-term focus, completing our strategic transition to become the only scale, Canada-focused industrial REIT, and completed two value-accretive projects, adding 440,000 square feet of GLA that will deliver an unlevered return of 9.4% on development costs. We also acquired two well-located, high-quality buildings in Montreal initially contributing $2.6 million in annual NOI with significant mark-to-market potential in 2028, leading to a stabilized cap rate of 10.4%.

We continued to deliver strong leasing results, realizing industrial SPNOI growth of 2.6% despite unexpected CCAA-related vacancies of two tenants, and achieving an average increase over in-place and expiring rents of +60%.

The moves we have made with the portfolio over the last several years have created a strong foundation for us to build on in 2026, with a healthy balance sheet and robust operating performance propelling mid-single digit industrial SPNOI growth, and a normalized payout ratio averaging below 100% on a full year basis.

"I am very excited with the progress that we have made, and I am confident that our strategy will continue to be rewarding for our stakeholders” concluded Mr. Hanczyk.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income was $30.6 million driven by NOI (1) of $33.0 million and fair value adjustments (gains) of $20.3 million, partially offset by finance expense and general and administrative expenses.

of $33.0 million and fair value adjustments (gains) of $20.3 million, partially offset by finance expense and general and administrative expenses. NOI (1) increased 2.7% versus a year ago to $33.0 million primarily attributable to growth in Industrial Same Property NOI (1) and completed developments, despite selling 19 legacy retail, office and industrial properties in 2025.

increased 2.7% versus a year ago to $33.0 million primarily attributable to growth in Industrial Same Property NOI and completed developments, despite selling 19 legacy retail, office and industrial properties in 2025. Industrial Same Property NOI (1) increased 2.8% versus a year ago to $30.0 million.

increased 2.8% versus a year ago to $30.0 million. Opportunistically acquired two industrial properties in Montreal, QC, for $40.1 million.

Sold a land parcel adjacent to an existing retail property in Anjou, QC for $8.5 million.

In-place industrial occupancy remained in-line with prior quarter at 96%.

Normalized FFO(1) per unit decreased $0.006 versus a year ago to $0.186 and Normalized AFFO(1) per unit decreased $0.002 versus a year ago to $0.151.

Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights:

Completed the transition to a pure-play industrial REIT by selling 15 legacy retail properties, one land parcel adjacent to one of the REIT's retail properties, one legacy office property and three non-core industrial properties for total proceeds of $79.8 million.

Opportunistically acquired two industrial properties in Montreal, QC, for $40.1 million.

Completed construction of the 325,000 sq. ft. expansion project in St. Thomas, ON, and the 115,000 sq. ft. new industrial small-bay complex in Calgary, AB. Combined, these projects are expected to add annual stabilized NOI (1) of $6.6 million.

of $6.6 million. Net income was $59.5 million driven by NOI (1) of $129.4 million and fair value adjustments (gains) of $8.9 million, partially offset by finance expense and general and administrative expenses.

of $129.4 million and fair value adjustments (gains) of $8.9 million, partially offset by finance expense and general and administrative expenses. NOI (1) increased 2.8% versus a year ago to $129.4 million primarily attributable to NOI (1) generated from newly acquired industrial income producing properties and growth in Same Property NOI (1) , despite selling 19 legacy retail, office, and industrial properties in 2025.

increased 2.8% versus a year ago to $129.4 million primarily attributable to NOI generated from newly acquired industrial income producing properties and growth in Same Property NOI , despite selling 19 legacy retail, office, and industrial properties in 2025. Completed 1,218,516 sq. ft. of leasing at an average spread of 60% over expiring and in-place rents.

Industrial Same Property NOI (1) increased 2.6% versus a year ago to $109.1 million.

increased 2.6% versus a year ago to $109.1 million. Normalized FFO (1) per unit increased $0.020 versus a year ago to $0.742 and Normalized AFFO (1) per unit increased $0.017 versus a year ago to $0.611.

per unit increased $0.020 versus a year ago to $0.742 and Normalized AFFO per unit increased $0.017 versus a year ago to $0.611. Unitholders' equity increased by $21.6 million to $1.1 billion or $15.10 per unit and NAV per unit(1) of $13.22 increased $0.03 or 0.2% versus December 31, 2024.

(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.

Subsequent event:

On February 20, 2026, the REIT closed on the sale of a property located at 41 Royal Vista Drive, Calgary, Alberta for gross proceeds of $8.5 million.

Summary of Results (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

$ $ $ $ FINANCIAL INFORMATION Operating Results Property revenues 44,878 44,664 174,949 175,700 NOI(1) 32,998 32,146 129,435 125,868 Net income and comprehensive income 30,573 49,677 59,548 90,882 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)(1) 120,224 117,763 120,224 117,763 FFO(1) 18,113 16,464 70,622 65,009 Normalized FFO(1) (2) 18,083 18,032 70,945 67,760 AFFO(1) 14,724 13,589 58,558 53,743 Normalized AFFO(1) (2) 14,694 14,396 58,385 55,729 Distributions declared(3) 15,151 15,065 60,452 60,038 Same Property NOI(1) 30,352 29,689 111,089 108,955 Industrial Same Property NOI(1) 29,953 29,145 109,141 106,359 Weighted average units outstanding (000s): Basic(4) 97,022 94,159 95,608 93,797 Diluted(4) 97,280 94,322 95,866 93,960 Per unit amounts: Distributions per unit – basic(3) (4) 0.160 0.160 0.640 0.640 Distributions per unit – diluted(3) (4) 0.160 0.160 0.640 0.640 Normalized FFO per unit – basic(1) (2) (4) 0.186 0.192 0.742 0.722 Normalized FFO per unit – diluted(1) (2) (4) 0.186 0.191 0.740 0.721 Normalized AFFO per unit – basic(1) (2) (4) 0.151 0.153 0.611 0.594 Normalized AFFO per unit – diluted(1) (2) (4) 0.151 0.153 0.609 0.593 AFFO payout ratio(1) (3) 102.9 % 110.9 % 103.2 % 111.7 % Normalized AFFO payout ratio – basic(1) (2) (3) 103.1 % 104.6 % 103.5 % 107.7 % Normalized AFFO payout ratio – diluted(1) (2) (3) 103.4 % 104.6 % 103.8 % 107.9 % Same Property NOI Growth %(1) 2.2 % 4.4 % 2.0 % 3.6 % Industrial Same Property NOI Growth %(1) 2.8 % 5.1 % 2.6 % 4.7 %





(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.





December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise) $ $ PORTFOLIO INFORMATION Total Portfolio Number of investment properties(2) 89 106 Number of properties under development — 2 Investment properties fair value (excludes assets held for sale) 2,506,423 2,458,174 Gross leasable area (“GLA”) (in millions of sq. ft.) (at the REIT's ownership interest) 12.4 12.5 Industrial occupancy rate – in-place and committed (year-end)(3) 96 % 96 % Weighted average lease term (“WALT”) (years) 6.9 6.8 Industrial WALT (years) 6.9 7.0 Estimated spread between industrial portfolio market and in-place rents 18.7 % 25.3 % FINANCING AND CAPITAL INFORMATION Financing Net debt(1) 1,307,119 1,279,538 Total Indebtedness Ratio(1) 49.3 % 49.1 % Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10.9 10.9 Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10.5 10.2 Debt service coverage ratio (times) 1.70 1.62 Secured Indebtedness Ratio 22.4 % 27.4 % Unencumbered investment properties as a percentage of investment properties 49.7 % 39.5 % Total assets 2,650,360 2,604,460 Cash 6,111 11,532 Capital Total equity (per consolidated financial statements) 1,083,289 1,061,724 Total equity (including Class B LP Units) 1,282,925 1,241,747 Total number of Units (in thousands)(4) 97,022 94,159 NAV per unit(1) 13.22 13.19









(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.

Net income

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $30.6 million or $19.1 million lower than the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in Class B LP Units fair value adjustments of $31.0 million and equity accounted investment loss of $4.2 million, partially offset by an increase in fair value adjustments of investment properties of $10.6 million and an increase in fair value adjustments of derivative financial instruments of $3.9 million.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $59.5 million or $31.3 million lower than the prior year, primarily due to the decrease in fair value adjustments of investment properties of $35.8 million, a decrease in Class B LP Units fair value adjustments of $15.4 million and equity accounted investment loss of $4.2 million, which was partially offset by an increase in fair value adjustments of derivative financial instruments of $17.0 million, higher NOI of $3.6 million and lower finance expense of $2.2 million.

Net operating income

NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $33.0 million or $0.9 million higher than the prior year, which was primarily due to an increase of $0.7 million in Same Property NOI, higher straight-line rent adjustments of $0.5 million, and an increase due to completed developments, expansions and acquisitions of $1.5 million, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease resulting from dispositions completed since Q4 2024 and a $0.4 million decrease relating to amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs.

NOI for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $129.4 million or $3.6 million higher than the prior year, which was primarily due to an increase of $3.7 million relating to completed developments and expansions, $2.1 million from lease termination and tenant reimbursed capital improvements, $2.0 million from acquisitions of industrial income producing properties completed subsequent to Q4 2024, an increase of $2.1 million in Same Property NOI, and $0.8 million relating to straight-line rent adjustments, partially offset by lower NOI of $6.9 million relating to dispositions completed since Q4 2024 and $0.2 million relating to amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs.

Fair value adjustment of investment properties

The fair value gain on investment properties for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $18.7 million. The REIT engaged external appraisers to value properties totaling $94.7 million in the quarter. Overall, the fair value gain recorded for the REIT’s portfolio primarily consists of a $23.2 million increase in connection with the newly acquired properties to be in line with appraisal reports, and $7.0 million increase relating to increases in stabilized NOI, partially offset by an $11.5 million decrease resulting from expansion in capitalization rates.

The fair value gain on investment properties for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $12.1 million. The REIT engaged external appraisers to value properties totaling $390.2 million during the year. Overall, the fair value gain recorded for the REIT’s portfolio primarily consists of a $23.2 million gain in connection with the newly acquired properties to be in line with appraisal reports, and a $5.7 million gain relating to properties held for development based on development progress relative to the as-completed value, partially offset by a $14.0 million decrease resulting from changes in stabilized NOI, capitalization rates and other adjustments, and a $2.8 million decrease relating to investment property sale price adjustments prior to disposition.

Outlook

The REIT is focused on delivering total unitholder return through profitable long-term growth, and by pursuing its strategy as a Canada-focused pure-play industrial REIT.

Early in 2025, the REIT was impacted by the CCAA filing from two tenants. The REIT re-leased the space where possible and marketed the remaining buildings for lease and/or sale. Leasing activity was positive in 2025 as demonstrated by industrial Same Property NOI growth for the year ended December 31, 2025 of 2.6%, which was in line with the REIT’s guidance of approximately 3% for the year.

For 2026, the REIT anticipates mid-single digit Same Property NOI(1) growth in its industrial portfolio. The expected Same Property NOI(1) growth is primarily attributed to the lease-up of vacant space, and releasing space at market rents that exceed expiring rents, thereby continuing to benefit from positive spreads between market rental rates and the REIT's in-place rental rates.

In 2026, the REIT expects to benefit from:

the 325,000 sq ft expansion project at St. Thomas, ON for an existing tenant that was completed in Q3 2025, which is expected to contribute $4.9 million in annual stabilized NOI (1) , representing a contractual going-in yield of 9.0% on total development costs of $55.1 million,

, representing a contractual going-in yield of 9.0% on total development costs of $55.1 million, the 115,000 sq ft small-bay industrial building that was constructed in Q3 2025 adjacent to an existing building that the REIT owns in Calgary, AB, which is expected to contribute $1.7 million in annual stabilized NOI (1) , representing a going-in yield of 11.0% on total development costs of $14.8 million, and

, representing a going-in yield of 11.0% on total development costs of $14.8 million, and the acquisition of two industrial properties in Montreal and Longueuil, QC in November 2025 totalling 282,721 sq. ft., that are expected to contribute $2.6 million in annual stabilized NOI(1), representing a going-in yield of 6.6% on the purchase price of $40.1 million.

The normalized AFFO payout ratios(1) (diluted) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 are 103.4% and 103.8%, respectively. The REIT believes that the current distributions are sustainable, and anticipates the normalized AFFO payout ratio(1) to average below 100% for the full fiscal year in 2026.

(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.

Earnings Call

March and April Distributions

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable April 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable May 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 89 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 97,073,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 71,803,000 REIT Units and approximately 25,270,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

Non-IFRS Measures

Information in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A and the Trust's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the “Financial Statements”). The Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards as issued by the IASB, however, included in the tables above and elsewhere in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures or non-IFRS ratios which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in accordance with IFRS and that should not be construed as an alternative to net income / loss or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures as reported by other issuers. A definition of each non-IFRS financial measure or ratio used herein and an explanation of management's reasons as to why it believes the measure is useful to investors are incorporated by reference and can be found on page 1 in the REIT’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the REIT’s website under Investor Relations. See Appendix A of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures to the primary financial statement measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT’s current expectations and projections about future results, including statements under the heading "Outlook" and regarding the REIT's expectations relating to growth in NOI, benefits from developments and the sustainability of its distributions. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

While the REIT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the REIT specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the REIT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the REIT.

APPENDIX A – NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change FFO(7) $ $ $ $ $ $ Net income and comprehensive income 30,573 49,677 (19,104 ) 59,548 90,882 (31,334 ) Adjustments: Loss on disposal of investment properties 414 922 (508 ) 697 1,455 (758 ) Fair value adjustments (20,331 ) (37,115 ) 16,784 (8,897 ) (43,378 ) 34,481 Adjustments for equity accounted joint venture(1) 2,858 (1,412 ) 4,270 2,901 (1,117 ) 4,018 Distributions on Class B LP Units expensed 3,696 3,746 (50 ) 14,850 15,278 (428 ) Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs 769 376 393 1,770 1,478 292 Lease principal payments (26 ) (19 ) (7 ) (102 ) (64 ) (38 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets 31 31 — 121 121 — Net effect of unrealized foreign exchange on USD debt and related hedges 129 258 (129 ) (266 ) 354 (620 ) Funds from operations (FFO)(7) 18,113 16,464 1,649 70,622 65,009 5,613 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic(4) 97,022 94,159 2,863 95,608 93,797 1,811 FFO per unit – basic(7) 0.187 0.175 0.012 0.739 0.693 0.046 FFO(7) 18,113 16,464 1,649 70,622 65,009 5,613 Add: Vendor rent obligation(2) — — — — 628 (628 ) Add: Non-recurring personnel transition costs — — — 107 344 (237 ) Add: Non-recurring adjustments from asset dispositions(5) 113 1,065 (952 ) 669 1,192 (523 ) Add: Other one-time adjustments(6) (143 ) 503 (646 ) (453 ) 587 (1,040 ) Normalized FFO(7) 18,083 18,032 51 70,945 67,760 3,185 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic(4) 97,022 94,159 2,863 95,608 93,797 1,811 Normalized FFO per unit – basic(7) 0.186 0.192 (0.006 ) 0.742 0.722 0.020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change AFFO(7) $ $ $ $ $ $ FFO(7) 18,113 16,464 1,649 70,622 65,009 5,613 Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments, ground lease and rent (1,789 ) (1,275 ) (514 ) (5,664 ) (4,866 ) (798 ) Capital reserve(3) (1,600 ) (1,600 ) — (6,400 ) (6,400 ) — Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)(7) 14,724 13,589 1,135 58,558 53,743 4,815 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) Basic(4) 97,022 94,159 2,863 95,608 93,797 1,811 AFFO per unit – basic(7) 0.152 0.144 0.008 0.612 0.573 0.039 Distributions declared 15,151 15,065 86 60,452 60,038 414 AFFO payout ratio - basic(7) 102.9 % 110.9 % (8.0 )% 103.2 % 111.7 % (8.5 )% AFFO(7) 14,724 13,589 1,135 58,558 53,743 4,815 Add: Vendor rent obligation(2) — — — — 628 (628 ) Add: Non-recurring personnel transition costs — — — 107 344 (237 ) Add: Non-recurring adjustments from asset dispositions(5) 113 304 (191 ) 173 427 (254 ) Add: Other one-time adjustments(6) (143 ) 503 (646 ) (453 ) 587 (1,040 ) Normalized AFFO(7) 14,694 14,396 298 58,385 55,729 2,656 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) Basic(4) 97,022 94,159 2,863 95,608 93,797 1,811 Normalized AFFO per unit – basic(7) 0.151 0.153 (0.002 ) 0.611 0.594 0.017 Distributions declared 15,151 15,065 86 60,452 60,038 414 Normalized AFFO payout ratio - basic(7) 103.1 % 104.6 % (1.5 )% 103.5 % 107.7 % (4.2 )%





(7) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.





SAME PROPERTY RESULTS (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change $ $ $ $ $ $ Property revenues 44,878 44,664 214 174,949 175,700 (751 ) Property expenses (11,880 ) (12,518 ) 638 (45,514 ) (49,832 ) 4,318 NOI(1) 32,998 32,146 852 129,435 125,868 3,567 Add/(Deduct): Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs 762 382 380 1,738 1,496 242 Straight-line adjustments of rent (1,784 ) (1,274 ) (510 ) (5,656 ) (4,856 ) (800 ) Development and expansion (1,186 ) — (1,186 ) (5,761 ) (2,062 ) (3,699 ) Acquisitions (304 ) — (304 ) (5,675 ) (3,725 ) (1,950 ) Disposals (134 ) (1,504 ) 1,370 (707 ) (7,558 ) 6,851 Termination fees and tenant reimbursed capital improvements — (61 ) 61 (2,285 ) (208 ) (2,077 ) Same Property NOI(1) 30,352 29,689 663 111,089 108,955 2,134 Industrial Same Property NOI(1) 29,953 29,145 808 109,141 106,359 2,782





(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.





ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands of Canadian dollars) Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change $ $ $ Net income 59,548 90,882 (31,334 ) Add (deduct): Net interest expense 53,133 54,865 (1,732 ) Distributions on Class B LP Units 14,850 15,278 (428 ) Fair value adjustments(1) (5,996 ) (44,495 ) 38,499 Amortization expense(1)(2) (3,858 ) (3,368 ) (490 ) Loss on disposal of investment properties 697 1,455 (758 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (735 ) 923 (1,658 ) Income from development property 2,451 1,698 753 Non-recurring personnel transition costs 107 344 (237 ) Non-recurring costs related to asset dispositions 27 181 (154 ) Adjusted EBITDA(3) 120,224 117,763 2,461





(3) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.





NAV per unit (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 NAV per unit(1) $ $ Total assets 2,650,360 2,604,460 Less: Total liabilities (1,567,071 ) (1,542,736 ) Total unitholders equity 1,083,289 1,061,724 Add: Class B LP Units 199,636 180,023 NAV(1) 1,282,925 1,241,747 Units outstanding (000s) – basic: REIT Units 71,752 70,749 Class B LP Units 25,270 23,410 97,022 94,159 NAV per unit – basic(1) 13.22 13.19





(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.





TOTAL INDEBTEDNESS RATIO (In thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Total Indebtedness Ratio(1) $ $ Current and non-current: Mortgages payable 563,231 590,292 Credit facilities 731,019 649,836 Lease liabilities 10,613 10,715 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 8,367 40,227 Total indebtedness(1) 1,313,230 1,291,070 less: unrestricted cash (6,111 ) (11,532 ) Net debt 1,307,119 1,279,538 Total assets 2,650,360 2,604,460 Total Indebtedness Ratio(1) 49.3 % 49.1 %





(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for details.





ADJUSTED NET DEBT (In thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 $ $ Current and non-current: Mortgages payable 563,231 590,292 Credit facilities 731,019 649,836 Lease liabilities 10,613 10,715 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 8,367 40,227 Total indebtedness(1) 1,313,230 1,291,070 Less: Unrestricted cash (6,111 ) (11,532 ) Less: Additions to properties under development (44,943 ) (79,811 ) Adjusted net debt(1) 1,262,176 1,199,727



