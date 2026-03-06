MWC26 Live Coverage: UniCom Weaves a New Global Intelligence Connectivity Landscape with Digital Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 2, the 2026 Mobile World Congress kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, with UniCom and other Chinese tech companies drawing significant attention. China's solutions garnered recognition from the global industry. Under the theme " Co-Creating an Intelligent Digital Ecosystem," UniCom showcased its exhibition with three key sections—“Computing Network-Based Digital Infrastructure,” “Digital -Real Integration” and “Innovation-Driven Future”—featuring 18 core exhibits that comprehensively demonstrated the latest practices in the deep integration of 5G and AI, illustrating how core technologies create value in the global industrial intelligence process.





Building the Foundation—Strengthening the Global Digital Intelligence Base

In the "Computing Network-Based Digital Infrastructure" section, UniCom presented its solutions centered on the deep integration of AI and networks, showcasing its underlying strength as a global digital service provider, which attracted many visitors.

The "AI-Based Full-Domain Digital Twin Platform for Communication Networks" stands out remarkably. This platform integrates five major engines, including big data analysis, high-fidelity modeling, 3D GIS, AI algorithms, and intelligent orchestration. Through the deep integration of artificial intelligence and digital twin technology, it creates a full-process closed loop from basic capability establishment to service value empowerment. This enables precise simulation and modeling of the network, earning multiple authoritative certifications from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Internet Society.

The value of network intelligence goes beyond the technology itself; it profoundly changes operational efficiency. At the exhibit titled "AI-Enabled Intelligent Network Operations," visitors witnessed how AI technology reshapes network operational efficiency through twelve specific scenarios. Leveraging AI large model technology deeply in production processes, UniCom has further propelled network acceleration into a new era of advanced intelligence, providing a reference for global operators to tackle operational efficiency challenges through innovative intelligent pathways.





Integration—Unlocking the Industry Value of AI Capability

In the "Digital-Real Integration" section, UniCom further validated that "Co-Creating an Intelligent Digital Ecosystem" is not merely a slogan, but a measurable value creation process in the global industrial transformation.

The exhibit titled "Digital-Real Integration Intelligent Every Mile" uses the global journey of a car as its narrative thread, connecting multiple scenarios where UniCom empowers global industries. In a 5G fully connected factory in Southeast Asia, hundreds of AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) to work in sync with AI quality inspection. In smart ports, 5G and AI-powered drones act as "aerial security guards," patrolling automatically 24/7. In Europe, connected vehicles with the built-in UniCom Connected Car SIM remain online, enabling instant response from multilingual global call centers across 16 cities. From the tightening of the first screw to the end-user's hands on the steering wheel , UniCom's digital intelligence capabilities span the entire manufacturing chain.





UniCom UniAI showcases a comprehensive layout and industrial value in the AI domain, emphasizing "Computing Power, Data, Models, Applications, and Security." Its UniAI Wanxiang Data Engineering Platform facilitates the transformation of data from "resources" to "assets," supporting and servicing the construction and operation of high-quality datasets, ensuring that data is continually circulated and utilized. Currently, it has aggregated approximately 400 TB of high-quality datasets covering government, economy, healthcare, and other fields. The UniAI MaaS Platform brings together over 140 self-developed and third-party models, creating a "model family." UniAI Wanwu Agent Platform, as the first open-source agent platform by a central SOE, provides tools for model management, knowledge base construction, and supports no-code development, lowering the barriers to application and making artificial intelligence more accessible. In terms of security, UniAI has established an integrated security service that encompasses AI infrastructure, data, model algorithms, and applications. These efforts provide a reliable foundation for AI development, vividly demonstrating UniCom's commitment to advancing AI technology from the laboratory to frontline production, and strongly validating the brand concept of "making artificial intelligence simpler."

UniCom is effectively transforming cutting-edge technologies into productivity that empowers various industries and enhances operational efficiency and innovation capability. In automotive digital transformation, UniCom has developed a one-stop smart driving service system that provides over 200 selected lifestyle services for car owners and manages the full lifecycle management of after-sales customer service for automakers. In transportation, leveraging the self-developed and transportation-specific large model, Unicom has established a multi-agent fusion application involving vehicle, road, and cloud domains, achieving multi-scenario applications in over 200 cities, including over 10 vehicle-road-cloud integration demonstration cities. With the capability of building a comprehensive AI-driven mobility ecosystem, Unicom is promoting the systematic and large-scale implementation of transportation large models.





At the exhibition, a home-themed setup provided the audience with an immersive experience. UniCom launched the "UniCom Smart Home" brand, leveraging its powerful computing power and network resources to integrate AI capabilities into various aspects of daily life, vividly illustrating the brand concept of "Happy Home". Among its offerings, Tone, the Smart Home Robot combines 16 major functions, facilitating the transition from single-device connectivity to comprehensive home sensing services. The Al Cloud Phone and AI Cloud PC, based on the Intelligent Terminal OS, enable seamless collaboration between devices and clouds, delivering intelligent assistance, smooth cloud gaming, communication, social interaction, and learning experiences. Additionally, the specially designed UniCom AI Companion, aimed at the elderly and children, focuses on convenient conversational interactions, providing safe communication, safety guard , and daily companionship through AI services, ensuring care is always available.

New Life—Exploring a Future of Technological Co-Prosperity

The value of technological innovation is being perceived and recognized in our daily lives. In the " Innovation-Driven Future " section, UniCom showcased how technology transcends commercial interests to create social value in areas such as environmental protection, meteorological services, inclusive technology, and cultural creativity.

A notable highlight at the exhibition was an advanced ecological and environmental governance system that captured the audience's attention. Based on 5G, BigData, and artificial intelligence, UniCom has built an integrated sky-land-water”intelligent monitoring system for the water environment governance of Baiyangdian Lake, helping improve water quality from class V to Class III and attracting over 90 species of wild birds to inhabit the area. Additionally, it has also launched China’s first AI Meteorological MaaS platform, which integrates professional meteorological models and can deliver severe convective weather warnings 15 to 45 minutes earlier; as the first national trusted data space in the marine field in China, the Trusted Data Space for Marine Resources and Environment aggregates various types of marine data oceanic data from measurements, remote sensing, and forecasts. It has developed over 50 data products and services tailored to key application scenarios, such as major marine engineering, ports and shipping, and marine ranching, thereby better empowering marine economic development.

As technology enters broader industrial fields, its value creation capability is further amplified. In the exhibition section showcasing how technological innovation leads social development, UniCom presented innovative practices in Shenzhen-Hong Kong cross-border medical claim. Utilizing the capabilities of its International Trusted Data Space product, the system enables Hong Kong residents to seek medical treatment in the mainland without prepayment, achieving “zero upfront payment and one-stop instant settlement,” thus increasing the efficiency of claims processing between hospitals and insurance institutions by over 50%. This practice not only addresses the compliance challenges of cross-border data flow but also provides a model for optimizing medical resources and innovating business models in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Data-driven value creation is also reflected in the practices of enterprise digital transformation. UniCom's AI-driven capabilities—such as the U PLUS Mall, Smart-Driving AI Marketing Assistant, and Operator Collaboration Ecosystem—captured significant attention. The Smart- Driving AI Marketing Assistant uses OCR and voice technology for information entry "anytime, anywhere," enabling instant generation of routing plans and quotations through intelligent quoting and resource pre-assessment . In 2025, this technology is expected to boost new business growth by 85% and improve conversion rates by 10%.

Within the framework of digital transformation, data-driven value creation redefines the entire process—from “marketing to solutions to delivery to assurance”, this shift facilitates the transition from experience-driven to intelligent collaborative business operations. The U PLUS Mall has achieved online operation for international business through "AI Digital Employees," with online transaction volume projected to increase by 93% in 2025. The Smart-Driving AI Marketing Assistant has implemented multilingual opportunity identification, intelligent quotes, and resource forecasting, resulting in an 85% growth in new opportunities year-on-year. The collaborative ecosystem for operators, using standardized APIs, has streamlined the global resource system, reducing delivery cycles by 25%. Digital intelligence capabilities are becoming a key engine for operators to unlock a second growth curve.

Authoritative Presence: The World Witnesses the Value of China's Solutions

At the exhibition, the professional insights of UniCom executives, along with a steady stream of international visitors at their booth, conveyed a clear message: the technological pathways and business practices formed by China's digital and intelligent transformation are gaining substantial recognition worldwide.

Fan Ji’an, Chief Scientist of Big Data at UniCom, explained to the media the innovative highlights of UniCom's Industrial Digital-Intelligent-Physical (DIP) compared to traditional industrial internet solutions. He noted that the key differences lie in three aspects of deep integration: First, 5G enables mobile terminals like AGVs and inspection robots to connect in real-time to smart control platforms through wireless networks, significantly reducing flexible production line changeover times. Secondly, the Gewu Unilink Industrial Internet Platform can perform online parsing of hundreds of industrial protocols, and through the establishment of "thing models," it enables interoperability among devices from different manufacturers. Third, AI has truly achieved deep integration with the industrial internet; for instance, using the UniAI Foundation Models to provide intelligent operation and maintenance for domestically produced aircraft from COMAC, or performing smart inspections on offshore wind equipment for Shanghai Electric, thus making the value of AI tangible.

When discussing how the "UniCom Solution" and "China Solution" empower upstream and downstream partners in the eSIM field, Chen Fengwei, Deputy General Manager of UniCom Huasheng Communications Co. Ltd., stated, “We possess four critical capabilities: comprehensive solution adaptation support, efficient empowerment of the consumer electronics industry, global connectivity services for the Internet of Things, and collaborative promotion of a global industrial ecosystem. This exhibition is also an opportunity to showcase UniCom's core competencies, and we look forward to building an open, collaborative, and win-win global eSIM industrial ecosystem with our industry partners.”

Notably, during the exhibition, UniCom officially launched the "Universe Ecological Platform," which will further gather multidimensional forces from technological research and development, industry applications, and academic research. This platform aims to create a digital ecological community characterized by openness, coexistence, and co-creation of value, thereby advancing the process of industrial intelligence.





Together Towards a Digital and Intelligent Future

In Barcelona, UniCom showcased a series of advanced products and solutions that embody the development philosophy of "Co-Creating an Intelligent Digital Ecosystem." From building a solid intelligent foundation to driving industrial integration and exploring innovative ecosystems, this Chinese technology company is systematically transforming its technical capabilities into a "China Solution" that serves global digital transformation.

When technological development aligns closely with the real-world needs, the energy it releases can exceed all expectations. Looking to the future, UniCom will continue to strengthen its "global digital" connectivity, "network innovation and capability openness" and "AI capabilities and value creation." By collaborating with global partners, the company aims to deepen technological integration and industrial cooperation, collectively crafting an inclusive, efficient, and sustainable new landscape for global digital intelligence.

