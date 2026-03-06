DEEP Robotics × CHDER Launch Full-Scenario Robot Inspection Solution, Empowering Safe and Efficient Thermal Power Operations

HANGZHOU, China, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, DEEP Robotics and Huadian Electric Power Research Institute CO., Ltd. (CHDER) jointly released the "Full-Scenario Intelligent Inspection Robot System for Thermal Power Generation." This solution achieves 100% automated coverage of critical areas, maintains an intelligent early warning accuracy rate of over 90%, and can save more than one million yuan in annual operation and maintenance costs. It significantly enhances the safety, timeliness, and economic efficiency of thermal power plant operations, marking the intelligent O&M of the thermal power industry's entry into a new phase of systematization and standardization.

DEEP Robotics Inspection Robot Conquers Complex Terrain in Turbine Hall

Full-Scenario Coverage: Building a New Intelligent Inspection System for Thermal Power Plants

Based on Zhejiang Province's "Pioneer and Leader + X" Science and Technology Program project, both parties have developed a full-scenario intelligent inspection system covering core production areas, coal handling and fuel systems, and public zones, tailored to the distinct characteristics of different thermal power plant areas.

In core production areas such as turbine halls and boiler rooms, DEEP Robotics' quadruped robots can autonomously step over 20cm thresholds and climb 40° open-grid stairs, achieving multi-floor, cross-level inspections, demonstrating exceptional mobility and environmental adaptability. Additionally, their high-temperature resistance and dust tolerance allow the robots to replace humans in entering boiler areas to perform high-risk tasks such as oil level observation, leak detection, and abnormal noise identification.

In coal handling and fuel systems, the DEEP Robotics intelligent inspection solution adopts a collaborative model of "rail-based robots + fixed-point monitoring." It automatically executes tasks according to standardized procedures, comprehensively monitoring equipment operating status and coal temperature, and in real-time identifies faults such as belt misalignment or tearing in the coal conveying system, providing precise early warnings and location information.

In public areas such as step-up stations, switchgear rooms, electronic equipment rooms, and pump houses, the inspection robots work in coordination with fixed equipment to achieve integrated autonomous inspection of equipment status and personnel environments, forming a complete "monitoring-warning-response" management closed loop.



DEEP Robotics Inspection Robot Conducting Real-Time Detection of Thermal Power Plant Equipment

Technological Integration: DEEP Robotics × CHDER Driving Intelligent Upgrade of Thermal Power O&M

The operating environment of thermal power plants is complex and variable, with diverse inspection requirements. A single technical approach often struggles to achieve comprehensive coverage and may lack precision. To address this, DEEP Robotics and CHDER have deeply integrated their respective technological expertise to build the core competitiveness of this new-generation intelligent inspection system.

At the hardware and platform level, DEEP Robotics' inspection robot platform possesses a wide temperature adaptability range of -20°C to 55°C, superior complex terrain traversability, and integrates multiple sensor types, providing reliable support for full-scenario data collection. At the algorithm and diagnostics level, CHDER contributes its core algorithms for intelligent diagnostics and early warning of power equipment.

Through an integrated intelligent O&M platform, the technologies of both parties achieve seamless integration: DEEP Robotics' inspection robots execute autonomous inspection tasks and perform holographic data collection; intelligent algorithms then conduct in-depth data mining and analysis, ultimately enabling predictive maintenance.



DEEP Robotics Inspection Robot Conducting Patrols at a Thermal Power Plant

Value Validation: 100% Critical Area Coverage, Over 90% Accuracy, Millions in Cost Savings

DEEP Robotics' intelligent inspection system not only eliminates traditional inspection blind spots, achieving 100% gap-free coverage of critical areas, but also consistently maintains an early warning accuracy rate above 90%. In terms of economics, the system saves thermal power plants over one million yuan annually in labor and maintenance costs. More critically, through precise predictive maintenance, unplanned plant outages have been significantly reduced, while unit operational reliability has concurrently improved.

Conclusion：

The strategic collaboration between DEEP Robotics and CHDER not only achieves full-scenario intelligent inspection coverage for thermal power generation but also establishes a model of collaborative innovation between technology enterprises and research institutions. Moving forward, both parties will continue to deepen technological integration, iteratively upgrade the autonomous decision-making capabilities, fault diagnosis accuracy, and robotic arm collaborative operations of inspection robots, promoting the promotion and deployment of intelligent inspection solutions in more thermal power enterprises.

Media Contact:

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vivian Chen

Email: chenlingjia@deeprobotics.cn

Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en

Source: DEEP Robotics

