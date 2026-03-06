Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group

The Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting) of shareholders of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 6 March 2026.

On the Accounting day of the Meeting (27/2/2026) the total number of the Company’s shares is 167,170,481, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 166,605,474. The own shares in the amount of 565,007 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.

The decisions of the Meeting were adopted on the basis of 14 duly completed general voting ballots submitted prior to the Meeting, representing 134,875,460 share votes, which constitute 80.95 percent of all votes.

The quorum existed.

Decisions of the Meeting:

Election of the assurance service provider for consolidated sustainability report of AB Akola Group.

1.1. Elect UAB ROSK Consulting, code 302692397, as the assurance service provider for consolidated sustainability report of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2025/2026 and 2026/2027.

1.2. Authorise the Head of the Company and another person authorized by him to negotiate the terms of the agreement and sigh the agreement on behalf of the Company.



Results of voting:

FOR – 134,875,460 votes (including 134,875,460 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403