ROBERTET INVESTS IN AETHERA BIOTECH, A EUROPEAN PIONEER IN ACTIVE COSMETIC INGREDIENTS

Grasse, March 5th, 2026 – Robertet, a world leader in natural raw materials for fragrances, flavors, and active ingredients announces the expansion of its partnership with Aethera Biotech through a strategic investment.

This joint venture creates synergies between two family-owned groups sharing common values and a long-term vision. It combines Aethera Biotech’s advanced platform, proprietary intellectual property, production capabilities and existing product line with Robertet’s global reach and commercial expertise. This investment represents a key milestone in Robertet’s innovation strategy, marking its first step in biotech and reaffirming its commitment to solutions that combine nature and cutting-edge technology.

Aethera Biotech, a pioneer in innovative natural ingredients

Founded in 2016, Aethera Biotech specializes in the research, development and production of active ingredients from cell multiplication process. These natural ingredients are designed primarily for the cosmetics and health market. Aethera Biotech is a subsidiary of the Italian family-owned group Cereal Docks, specializing in primary agro-food transformation.

Aethera Biotech is a pioneer in phyto-complex biotechnologies through its proprietary, multi-patented CROP® (Controlled Release of Optimized Plants) platform. Inspired by natural plant mechanisms, this technology enables the secure production of natural extracts in controlled conditions, independent of climatic, agricultural or geopolitical constraints. By significantly reducing environmental impact, CROP® offers a sustainable and high-performance alternative to traditional production methods, fully illustrating the concept of “Augmented Naturality.”

Based in Camisano Vicentino, Aethera Biotech employs a team of 25 professionals with complementary expertise, covering all biotech functions from R&D to industrialization. Its innovation is protected by a robust intellectual property portfolio comprising 8 patents covering both products and the proprietary CROP® technology.

A new biotech strategy in cosmetic actives for Robertet

Through this reinforced partnership, Robertet initiates a new, targeted biotech strategy focused on the development of advanced cosmetic active ingredients.

This collaboration will enable Robertet to:

Strengthen its biotechnology expertise by integrating a proven scientific team and an efficient industrial platform, establishing Aethera Biotech as a center of excellence for future biotech developments across the Group.

by integrating a proven scientific team and an efficient industrial platform, establishing Aethera Biotech as a center of excellence for future biotech developments across the Group. Enter the market for topical cosmetic active ingredients , with a unique and innovative portfolio supporting the growth strategy of the Health & Beauty division.

, with a unique and innovative portfolio supporting the growth strategy of the Health & Beauty division. Secure sustainable and resilient access to innovative natural ingredients regardless of climatic, agricultural or geopolitical uncertainties.

regardless of climatic, agricultural or geopolitical uncertainties. Support long-term growth by commercializing Aethera Biotech’s portfolio through Robertet’s global distribution network, particularly within the Fragrance division.

Robertet’s progressive investment in the joint venture will be completed in two phases over a three-year period under certain conditions.

Jérôme Bruhat, Chief Executive Officer of Robertet, stated: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Aethera Biotech, marking a significant step forward for Robertet into the field of biotechnology, a domain with strong long-term potential. This joint venture reflects our conviction that biotech will play an increasingly important role in the development of high-value, sustainable solutions. It supports our ambition to reinforce our leadership in naturals while opening new pathways for innovation and growth for our customers.”

Olivier Maubert, Group Innovation Director and Head of the Health & Beauty division at Robertet, commented: “After nearly two years of close collaboration, this next step further advances our vision of Augmented Naturality and reflects the strong alignment between two family-owned groups sharing the same values. Aethera Biotech’s CROP® technology offers a unique and complementary approach to developing natural extracts and active cosmetic ingredients, enabling us to address growing market demand while accelerating innovation in skin science, a key pillar of our Health & Beauty roadmap.”

Francesco Berti, Managing Director of Cereal Docks Group, said: “We are delighted to take our collaboration with Robertet to the next level. By joining forces with a global leader in natural ingredients, we are creating a powerful platform that combines biotechnology, industrial expertise and a shared commitment to sustainability. This will enable us to fully leverage the potential of our CROP® technology and accelerate the development of next generation, high-quality plant-based phyto-complexes, and benefit from Robertet’s global customer network.”

About the Robertet Group

Founded in 1850 in Grasse, Robertet S.A. is the world leader in natural products. Headquartered in France and majority family-owned since its creation, the Group is controlled by the Maubert family. Robertet is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredients company fully integrated across the entire value chain, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group operates in more than 50 countries, employs over 2,500 people worldwide, and offers its customers a portfolio of more than 1,600 natural raw materials and tailor-made products developed across its 17 international creation centers. In 2024, the Robertet Group generated net global revenue exceeding €807 million. www.robertet.com

About the Cereal Docks Group and Aethera Biotech

Aethera Biotech, based in Italy, is part of the Cereal Docks Group, owned by the Fanin family, which has been active for more than 40 years in the primary processing of agricultural raw materials. The Group produces a wide range of ingredients—including meals, oils, lecithins, gluten-free flours, pre-cooked flours and grits—derived from oilseeds and cereals for applications in animal nutrition, food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, technical and energy markets. As part of a strategy to diversify its offerings, the Cereal Docks Group created Aethera in 2016 with the mission of addressing human well-being, beauty and environmental needs through CROP®, an innovative and sustainable proprietary biotechnology platform based on in vitro plant cell cultures.

