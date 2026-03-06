UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 19, 2026

SINGAPORE, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on March 19, 2026.

UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on March 19, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on March 19, 2026, Singapore/Hong Kong Time).

Conference Call Information:

All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they may receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

Preregistration Information:

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI64386a93537e41cca665f4023e1048f3

It will automatically lead to the registration page of “UP Fintech Holding Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call”, where details for RSVP are needed.

Upon registering, all participants will be provided with confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itigerup.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itigerup.com.

