Claritas iPET™ Approved by Australia TGA to Supply the Medical Software Device for Image Processing Enabling Diagnostic Quality Images from Short Scan Time and/or Low Dose PET, PET-CT/MRI Scans

LONDON and SYDNEY, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd (Claritas), a healthcare technology company specializing in state-of-the-art image enhancement, noise reduction, segmentation and quantification, and related AI technologies, is pleased to announce that the Australian regulatory agency for medicines and medical devices, namely, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the software device, Claritas iPET™ for supply in Australia.

This clearance from TGA in Australia further expands the reach and use of Claritas iPET™, already cleared and used in several jurisdictions. This software tool which is agnostic to equipment type and manufacturer, and which integrates into existing hospital systems, is being used to enhance noisy and unclear Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans for improved visibility and sharpness. The methods implemented in Claritas iPET™ ensures fine lesions are not lost on enhancement, SUV values are maintained, and no artifacts are introduced.

Hospitals and clinics use the Claritas iPET™ capabilities to process PET scans obtained with reduced scan time and/or reduced isotope dosage to yield diagnostic quality scans. Thus, increasing scan throughput and providing a much-improved patient experience, by reducing radiation exposure and scan time. Claritas iPET™ has features that enables the use of CT or MRI data to be used as an overlay to PET data for additional information and clarity.

Claritas iPET™ is being used to improve image quality to enable reducing scan time or isotope dose or a combination of the time and dosage. Dr Fernando Salis, a practicing nuclear medicine physician and director of Claritas NucMed Brazil, commented, “We are extremely pleased to see the response and demand in Brazil where hospitals have implemented Claritas iPET™ to improve the quality and efficiency of PET scans increasing the number of patients scanned per day, improving patient access and reducing cost.”

Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd, is based in London, United Kingdom, and is the authorised distributor of Claritas iPET™, iPETcertum™, iSPECTcardiac™, and other nuclear medicine devices globally.

Claritas HealthTech Ltd conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence ("AI") with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

