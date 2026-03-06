Fentics Named “ALM Solution of the Year” at the InsuranceERM UK & Europe Awards 2026





Key facts:

Fentics Technology has been named the winner of “ ALM Solution of the Year ” at the InsuranceERM UK & Europe Awards 2026 , recognising the impact of its whole-balance-sheet ALM platform for insurers. The award will be presented at the ceremony on 19 March.

” at the , recognising the impact of its for insurers. The award will be presented at the ceremony on 19 March. The InsuranceERM UK & Europe Awards recognise excellence and innovation in actuarial science, risk modelling, and insurance risk management.

LONDON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentics Technology Limited, a London-based provider of asset–liability management (ALM) software for insurers, has been named the winner of “ALM Solution of the Year” at the InsuranceERM UK & Europe Awards 2026.

As financial markets become increasingly uncertain and complex, insurers no longer treat asset–liability management (ALM) as a periodic reporting exercise. Instead, it is becoming a continuous process of measurement, optimisation and whole-balance-sheet management.

Fentics’ platform is built around this vision. Its cloud-native, bottom-up architecture enables insurers to generate sophisticated whole-balance-sheet analytics and optimisation in real time, helping them manage ALM more actively with greater clarity and confidence. The platform is designed to be deployed out-of-the-box, with an intuitive “click-and-play” web interface that enables users to run and configure models without custom coding.

The platform provides detailed bottom-up modelling of assets across a wide range of instruments, including complex derivatives, with granular performance attribution and flexible stress testing. These modelling principles extend to the actuarial side of the platform, supporting reserving, solvency capital requirement (SCR) calculations, and risk margin modelling.

By combining bottom-up asset modelling with actuarial liability modelling in a single platform, Fentics provides insurers with an integrated view of assets, liabilities and capital across the entire balance sheet. The platform accommodates multiple accounting and regulatory reporting bases and models complex group structures across multiple legal entities and jurisdictions.

Importantly, the platform enables dynamic interaction between assets and liabilities, allowing insurers to model and optimise capital under regimes such as the UK Matching Adjustment (MA) and Bermuda’s Scenario-Based Approach (SBA) with precision and flexibility.

Beyond core ALM capabilities, the platform supports liquidity analysis, strategic asset allocation (SAA) optimisation for business planning, and stochastic whole-balance-sheet simulations.

Commenting on the award, Huarong Tang, co-founder of Fentics, said:

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from InsuranceERM. It reflects the innovation behind our platform and the growing importance of whole-balance-sheet analytics for insurers navigating increasingly complex regulatory and market environments.”

InsuranceERM has been publishing since 2008 and has documented hundreds of initiatives, innovations, and industry leaders driving progress in insurance risk management. The UK & Europe Awards are among the leading industry recognitions for excellence in actuarial science and risk management, judged independently by a panel of industry experts.

To learn more about the awards, visit InsuranceERM’s official website https://www.insuranceerm.com

About Fentics:

Fentics Technology Limited is a London-based software company providing cloud-native asset–liability management (ALM) and whole-balance-sheet analytics solutions for insurers and reinsurers. The Fentics platform integrates actuarial modelling, investment analytics and high-performance computing to deliver fast, scalable reserving, capital modelling, stress testing and strategic asset allocation (SAA) optimisation. Designed for modern insurance workflows, it enables firms to manage assets, liabilities and risk within a unified analytical framework.

To learn more about Fentics, visit https://fentics.co.uk

For more information

Huarong Tang

Co-founder

+44 (0) 208 058 0178

info@fentics.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99a2d356-b821-456a-a4f9-5a60a64d5a70