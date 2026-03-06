6 March 2026

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC

(“the “Company”)

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Allotment of Shares announcement on 27 February 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company's current offer for subscription (the “Offer”) and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R:

1



Details of the issuer



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 2



Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading



a)



Name, type and identification code











Ordinary Shares of 1p each







ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Regulated market







London Stock Exchange – main market c)



Number of further securities admitted



Securities admitted as part of the Offer: 2,439,188







d)



Total number of securities in issue following admission 372,905,611 Ordinary Shares of 1p each e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares 3



Admission details



a)



Date of admission



6 March 2026 b) Prospectus information







Prospectus: N/A







Supplementary: N/A







Company’s webpage: www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk



c) Coverage of notification



All admissions up to and including 6 March 2026

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau



aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 207 523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31