MECCACOIN Smart Contract Architecture: Halal Technology Built to Global Security Standards





HONG KONG, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MECCACOIN has announced the successful completion of a smart contract audit by CertiK and Coinsult, making it one of the first digital currencies to receive security certification from two world-leading blockchain security firms — while maintaining full commitment to Islamic finance principles. MECCACOIN is now officially listed on CoinMarketCap (CMC), marking a major milestone in the project's visibility and accessibility to the global crypto community.

Shariah-Compliant Smart Contracts: A New Era in Islamic Finance

MECCACOIN's smart contracts represent a genuine innovation in the world of halal technology. The Shariah-compliant code is fundamentally different from conventional smart contracts: it incorporates built-in mechanisms that automatically prevent riba (interest), gharar (uncertainty), and prohibited transactions — with no need for human intervention.

MECCACOIN confirms that the project operates under the supervision of a specialized Shariah board with expertise in Islamic financial jurisprudence, which reviews all operations and smart contracts to ensure full compliance with Islamic law.

Technical and Security Specifications

MECCACOIN has undergone a comprehensive audit guaranteeing the highest standards of security and transparency. The project is built on the Solana blockchain, offering high speed and low fees, and uses the SPL-20 token standard. The total supply is fixed at 3 billion tokens (non-mintable). Security audits were conducted by CertiK and Coinsult (Netherlands), team identity verification (KYC) was handled by SolidProof (Germany), and all operations were overseen by a dedicated Shariah Supervisory Board. MECCACOIN is listed on CoinMarketCap (CMC), providing transparent and publicly accessible market data.

Advantages of Halal Smart Contracts

MECCACOIN's smart contracts feature technical properties specifically designed to align with Islamic finance principles:

Programmatic elimination of riba : The code does not permit any transactions involving interest.

The code does not permit any transactions involving interest. Prevention of gharar and speculation: Built-in mechanisms limit excessive volatility and suspicious transactions.

Built-in mechanisms limit excessive volatility and suspicious transactions. Full transparency: All transactions are recorded on the blockchain and available for public audit.

All transactions are recorded on the blockchain and available for public audit. Automatic Zakat and charitable giving: A portion of every transaction is automatically allocated to charitable causes.





These features are designed to apply the principles of Islamic financial jurisprudence within a secure and transparent digital environment.

The Importance of the Dual Audit

Receiving an audit from CertiK — a globally recognized leader in blockchain security — is a significant milestone that strengthens investor confidence. The audit confirmed that the code is free of security vulnerabilities and meets the highest technical standards.

Coinsult (Netherlands) independently conducted an additional audit, while SolidProof (Germany) handled the identity verification of the core team, providing multiple layers of security and transparency.

CoinMarketCap Listing

MECCACOIN is now officially listed on CoinMarketCap (CMC) , one of the world's most trusted and widely used cryptocurrency data platforms. This listing enables investors and the broader public to access real-time market data, price history, and tokenomics information for MECCACOIN, further reinforcing the project's commitment to transparency and legitimacy within the global digital asset ecosystem.

A Future Vision for Digital Islamic Finance

MECCACOIN aims to become a trusted choice for Muslims seeking an alternative that aligns with Islamic finance principles in the world of digital currencies. This includes the development of a secure digital wallet, integration with halal e-commerce platforms, and international money transfer services free of interest-based fees.

About MECCACOIN

MECCACOIN is a digital currency committed to Islamic finance principles, built on the Solana network. The project aims to eliminate riba and gharar from digital transactions, while allocating a share of each transaction to Zakat and charitable giving. MECCACOIN seeks to build a digital financial ecosystem that is fully compliant with Islamic Shariah.

