Space Electronics Research Report 2026-2035: A $3.71 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring BAE, Texas Instruments, Cobham, Honeywell, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne, TT Electronics, Beyond Gravity, Infineon

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Electronics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global space electronics market has demonstrated significant growth, with an anticipated increase from $2.8 billion in 2025 to $2.98 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upward trend during the historical period is attributed to the surge in satellite deployment necessitating radiation-hardened electronic components, enhanced demand for sensors like accelerometers and ambient light sensors, and advancements in space-qualified semiconductor technologies. The expansion of government and commercial space missions has accelerated the early adoption of specialized electronics, while the rising need for precise environmental monitoring systems in spacecraft further fuels market growth.

Forecasts indicate robust growth, with the market poised to reach $3.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%. Key drivers include heightened investment in miniaturized, high-performance electronics for small satellite constellations, an uptick in advanced radiation-tolerant components for deep-space exploration, and the development of multifunctional sensor systems enhancing spacecraft autonomy. The market is also propelled by the increased adoption of modular electronic architectures and the expansion of commercial space activities demanding scalable electronics solutions. Prominent trends involve the growing demand for radiation-hardened components for deep-space missions and the integration of multifunctional electronic components in spacecraft.

The surge in satellite deployments primarily due to escalating demand for global communication and connectivity significantly contributes to the market's growth. Satellites require specialized components that endure the harsh space environment. In January 2024, a Space Foundation report highlighted record global launch activities with 223 attempts and 212 successful launches, attributing a 50% hike in commercial launches compared to 2022. This resulted in over 2,800 satellites placed into orbit, marking a 23% increase from the previous year.

Innovations in modular satellite platforms are reshaping satellite deployment strategies to manage costs and expedite missions. For instance, in July 2025, NASA launched the Athena EPIC satellite, emphasizing a scalable architecture that permits multiple payloads to share resources, enhancing cost-efficiency. Athena EPIC utilized Hyper-Integrated Satlets, modular components forming larger systems like SensorCraft, showcasing a method to employ spare components for new missions cost-effectively.

Key players in the space electronics market include BAE Systems PLC, Texas Instruments, Inc., Cobham PLC, Honeywell International Inc., STMicroelectronics, Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd., TT Electronics, Beyond Gravity, Infineon Technologies, and others. In 2025, North America dominated the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow most rapidly during the forecast period. The geographical scope includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

Trade relations and global tariffs are influencing the market landscape by raising import costs for essential components, impacting supply chains, and encouraging domestic production investments to ensure technological sovereignty. These dynamics necessitate strategic adjustments by market players to navigate the evolving international terrain.

The space electronics market report is a crucial resource, offering comprehensive statistics and analysis on global market size, regional shares, market trends, and future opportunities. It delivers insights into the industry's current landscape and strategic guidance to thrive in this fast-evolving sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Global Space Electronics Market Trends

Growing Demand for Radiation-Hardened Electronics for Deep-Space Missions

Rising Adoption of Miniaturized Sensors for Small Satellites

Increasing Integration of Multifunctional Electronic Components in Spacecraft

Advancement in Thermal and Radiation Shielding Materials

Expansion of Commercial Satellite Constellations Requiring Robust Electronics

Companies Featured

BAE Systems PLC

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Cobham PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd.

TT Electronics

Beyond Gravity

Infineon Technologies

Onsemi

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Airbus Defence and Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smprp1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment