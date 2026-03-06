Automated Algo Trading Market Report 2026: $44.55 Bn Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Algo Trading Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automated algo trading market is on a trajectory of robust growth, projected to expand from $24 billion in 2025 to $27.17 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This growth can be largely attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic trading, broader access to global financial markets, and a heightened participation from institutional investors in algorithmic trading. Additionally, the proliferation of quantitative investment strategies and the surge in market data feeds have played pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of $44.55 billion by 2030, maintaining its 13.2% CAGR. Key drivers include the rising adoption of machine learning trading models, a stronger regulatory emphasis on transparent automated trading, expansion of cloud-native trading platforms, and a growing demand for multi-asset algo strategies bolstered by real-time risk analytics. Significant trends anticipated in this period encompass increased use of AI-driven trading algorithms, high-frequency trading platforms, and an expansion of cloud-based algo trading deployments.

The shift towards cloud-based solutions is a significant catalyst in the market's evolution. These solutions are valued for their scalability, cost-efficiency, and flexibility, which are essential for boosting trading efficiency and profitability. Real-time access to market data and high-speed trade execution are critical benefits reaped from cloud adoption, with 45.2% of EU enterprises having acquired cloud services in 2023, according to Eurostat.

Major industry players are investing in advanced solutions such as fully automated crypto trading software. For instance, SMARD LLC launched a fully automated crypto trading platform in March 2023, enabling users to trade cryptocurrencies with advanced algorithms that autonomously monitor market conditions and execute trades. The software aims to enhance trading performance by leveraging machine learning and algorithmic strategies.

In a noteworthy move, Clear Street LLC acquired Fox River, the algorithmic trading arm of Instinet, in July 2024, to strengthen its electronic execution capabilities for institutional clients. Fox River, known for its trading technology and algorithmic execution solutions, represents a strategic addition for Clear Street in the algo trading domain.

Prominent entities in the automated algo trading market include Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial, Jane Street, and others, catering to diverse trading needs across the globe. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to witness the fastest growth moving forward. The market report covers a wide array of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, with detailed insights into countries like the USA, China, Japan, and Germany.

The revenue delineation underscores back testing, real-time market data feeds, and integration with brokerage platforms as primary contributors. The market value reflects the gross revenue of service providers derived from the sale of goods and services within the specified markets. Revenue measurement takes into account consumption values, capturing regional performance irrespective of production location while excluding supply chain resale operations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $27.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $44.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Citadel Securities

Virtu Financial

Jane Street

Optiver

Susquehanna International Group

Jump Trading

Hudson River Trading

Tower Research Capital

DRW

Flow Traders

Wolverine Trading

Two Sigma Securities

Allston Trading

Geneva Trading

IMC Trading

XTX Markets

QuantConnect

AlgoTrader

Trading Technologies

FlexTrade Systems

InfoReach

Tethys Technology

QuantHouse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9gc1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment