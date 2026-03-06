Exchange Traded Fund Market Report 2026: $57.92 Bn Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exchange Traded Fund Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The exchange-traded fund (ETF) market is experiencing remarkable growth, with its global size projected to expand from $23.35 billion in 2025 to $28.26 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for diversified investment offerings, increased equity market participation, a shift towards passive investing strategies, and enhanced regulatory frameworks across global stock exchanges.

Looking ahead, the ETF market is expected to further accelerate, reaching an estimated $57.92 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.7%. Key drivers include widespread adoption of digital investment platforms, rising demand for ESG and sustainable products, expansion of active and smart beta ETFs, escalating cross-border investments, and growing institutional allocations. Significant trends anticipated in this period encompass the rising popularity of thematic and smart beta ETFs, increased preference for low-cost passive investment vehicles, and heightened retail investor participation.

Total asset management growth continues to be a critical factor energizing the ETF market. As professional management services elevate asset complexity, the necessity for enhanced risk management grows, pushing for higher returns. ETFs offer valuable diversification, liquidity, and efficient trading, thus assisting asset managers in developing superior portfolio strategies. According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, global assets under management (AUM) rose by 12% in 2023, with Asia's AUM seeing an 8% increase. Singapore's AUM alone rose 10% to S$5.4 trillion, outpacing regional growth, thereby propelling the ETF market further.

Innovation is defining ETF market leaders as they introduce products aligned with emerging sectors like electric vehicles (EVs). To cater to evolving investment appetites, ETFs focused on EVs and new-age automotive industries are gaining traction. For instance, Mirae Asset Financial Group launched India's first ETF on electric vehicles, targeting long-term appreciation in June 2024.

Strategic acquisitions are also altering market dynamics. In January 2024, Amplify ETFs expanded its investor solutions suite by acquiring assets from ETF Managers Group, enhancing its footprint in the niche segment. These developments highlight proactive strategies shaping future offerings.

Dominant players in the ETF market include key considerations like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and BlackRock Inc., among others. Regionally, North America led the ETF market in 2025, with substantial activity across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and beyond. Meanwhile, major countries contributing to market evolution include the USA, China, Germany, and Japan.

Revenues within the ETF market encompass management fees, administrative costs, and various dues, representing the services traded between entities or delivered to end consumers. The specificity in regional consumption values accounts for economic activities predominantly in specified regions, exclusive of supply chain resales.



