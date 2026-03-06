Stockbroking Market Report 2026: $74.63 Bn Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stockbroking Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The stockbroking market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $46.3 billion in 2025 to $50.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased retail investor participation, the expansion of online brokerage platforms, enhanced accessibility to capital markets, and the rising adoption of mobile trading applications. Additionally, initiatives aimed at boosting financial literacy are contributing to this expansion.

Looking forward, the stockbroking market is projected to expand to $74.63 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 10%. This growth is anticipated due to the integration of AI-driven investment advisory systems, heightened demand for personalized portfolio management, an increase in cross-border trading activities, and a growing focus on regulatory technology adoption. Notable trends include the adoption of digital trading platforms, the rise of algorithmic and AI-based trading tools, and the expansion of robo-advisory services. Additionally, there is a growing demand for real-time market analytics and an enhanced focus on cybersecurity and data protection.

Trading activities, encompassing the buying and selling of financial instruments and commodities, are expected to drive further expansion within the stockbroking market. Factors such as economic fluctuations and improved trading platforms are fueling increased investor participation. For instance, in June 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported 2,729,648 actively trading businesses, highlighting increased trading activity and its positive impact on the stockbroking market.

Key players are focusing on innovative solutions like stockbroking platforms to maintain their competitive edge. An example is PhonePe Private Limited, which launched the Share(dot)Market platform in August 2023. This platform, integrated with the PhonePe app, allows seamless trading, featuring tools for investment tracking, real-time market data, and personalized recommendations.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. Notably, in December 2025, Capital Haus Group acquired Baker Young, enhancing its national presence and UHNW client capabilities. Baker Young provides stockbroking services and this acquisition aims to increase Capital Haus Group's funds under management beyond $1 billion.

Prominent companies in the stockbroking market include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., among others.

Globally, North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more, including countries like Australia, China, India, the UK, and the USA.

The stockbroking market involves services like buying and selling securities, managing investment portfolios, and providing financial planning services. Revenue values represent the income from goods and services within the specified market and geography.

