Sukuk Business Report 2026: $3 Trn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The global sukuk market has experienced significant expansion and is projected to increase from $1.29 trillion in 2025 to $1.53 trillion in 2026, with an 18.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). By 2030, the market is expected to reach $3.0 trillion, growing at an 18.2% CAGR. This growth is largely driven by the expansion of Islamic banking, growing demand for shariah-compliant investments, and the need for sovereign funding diversification. Additionally, enhanced regulatory frameworks and the development of Middle Eastern capital markets contribute to this upward trend.
The rising global demand for ethical investments, the integration of sustainability-linked sukuk, and increased cross-border issuance are expected to fuel growth in the forecast period. A notable trend is the surge in green and social sukuk issuances, which attract non-Islamic investors to enter the market due to their ethical appeal and sustainable focus. Digital sukuk platforms are being increasingly adopted, expanding transactional accessibility and efficiency.
Urbanization in Middle Eastern nations is anticipated to further accelerate sukuk market expansion. With urban populations projected to rise from 279 million to 362 million by 2035, significant investment in infrastructure is requisite. As a shariah-compliant financing tool, sukuk is effectively used by governments for raising local and international funds, facilitating economic progression and sustainability. For instance, a report from the Baker Institute in June 2024 noted that the urbanization sweeping across Arab countries is set to enhance infrastructure development.
Key companies in the sukuk market, including Al Baraka Capital, are focusing on launching sustainable and innovative financial instruments. In September 2024, Al Baraka Capital introduced the first Sharia-compliant investment fund targeting environmental and social objectives, providing $4.11 million (EGP 200 million) financing for small businesses in the industrial sector.
In July 2025, the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C.) partnered with National Bonds on the Al Manassah fintech platform to streamline the issuing, subscribing, and redeeming of sukuk. This partnership aims to enhance market reach and operational efficiency through automated transactions.
Leading entities in the sukuk market include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Al Rajhi Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, Kuwait Finance House, and Malayan Banking Berhad, among others. Saudi Arabia retained the top position in the sukuk market in 2025. Regions analyzed in the sukuk market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more, covering countries such as Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, USA, and UK.
The sukuk market consists of sales of true certificates, alternative civil law structures, with values reflecting factory gate prices, including related services. This market is crucial for enterprises seeking to engage with ethically aligned investments while supporting sustainable development.
