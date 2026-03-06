Islamic Finance Business Report 2026: $15.47 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Islamic Finance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Islamic finance market is experiencing significant expansion, with recent reports indicating an increase from $8.94 billion in 2025 to $10 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8%. This trend is largely driven by the ascending global Muslim population, the expansion of Islamic banking institutions, and the rise in sukuk issuances. Increased awareness of Shariah-compliant finance and enhancements in regulatory frameworks have further bolstered market growth.

Projections suggest that the market will reach $15.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. Key factors include the growing adoption of digital Islamic finance platforms, cross-border investments, sustainable finance options, and rising demand for takaful solutions. The sector is witnessing trends such as the expansion of Shariah-compliant digital banking, increased issuance of sukuk, and the integration of fintech for improved services.

The burgeoning Muslim population is a crucial force propelling the Islamic finance market. This demographic shift is exemplified by the report from the Alliance for a New Middle East Peace (ALLMEP), which noted significant growth in Israel's Muslim population. Such trends highlight the importance of financial services that align with Shariah principles, which are increasingly sought-after by these communities.

Islamic finance companies are leveraging technological innovation to maintain a competitive edge. An example is Salaam Bank Limited in Uganda, which launched a digital banking platform in March 2023, offering interest-free banking in alignment with Islamic values. Such innovations demonstrate the potential of Islamic banking in contributing to economic development in diverse regions.

In line with strategic growth efforts, Al Salam Bank B.S.C. of Bahrain acquired Kuwait Finance House Bahrain B.S.C., aiming to enhance its portfolio and solidify its standing as a leading Islamic bank. This acquisition reflects broader consolidation trends within the market, as institutions seek to expand their influence and service offerings.

The market landscape is dominated by major players such as Maybank Islamic, Al Rajhi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt, and many others. Geographically, the Middle East and Africa are currently the largest regions, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the fastest growth. Comprehensive reports encompass regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and countries including Australia, Brazil, China, and others.

The Islamic finance market encompasses revenues from Sharia-compliant services, investment products, and asset management services. This includes goods sold either directly to consumers or through service offerings, with market value defined by revenues from goods and services, including sales, grants, and donations within specified regions.

Financial Sectors Covered: Islamic Banking, Takaful, Sukuk, OIFI's, Islamic Funds.

Business Sizes: SMEs to Large Enterprises.

Banking Subdivisions: Retail, Commercial, Investment.

Featured Companies: Names include Maybank Islamic, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, among others, spanning prominent regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



