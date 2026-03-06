Copper Industry Report 2026: $184.5+ Bn Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global copper market has experienced a robust growth trajectory, expanding from $114.09 billion in 2025 to an expected $124.1 billion in 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This expansion is driven by the development of electrical infrastructure, an uptick in construction activities, increased demand from automotive wiring systems, and a surge in metal processing industries.

Looking ahead, the copper market is poised to grow to $184.58 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 10.4%. This projection is fueled by heightened demand from electric vehicle (EV) production, a rise in renewable power installations, and growing investments in smart grid infrastructure. Key trends include the increased use of recycled copper, expansion in renewable energy systems, and sophisticated refining processes.

The proliferation of electric vehicles is a significant growth driver for the copper market. As electric vehicles rely heavily on copper for efficient energy transmission and enhanced vehicle performance, demand continues to rise. Illustrative of this trend, the Electric Vehicle Council reported a remarkable surge in sales, with over 98,436 new EVs sold in Australia in 2023 alone, doubling from the previous year. This trend underscores copper's essential role in the automotive industry's shift towards sustainable transportation.

Innovation within the copper market sees major players such as Wieland-Werke AG introducing 'Cuprolife,' a 100% pure Cu-DHP copper tube made from recycled materials. This product serves various applications, including solar systems and household water delivery, contributing to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of traditional copper manufacturing.

Recent strategic movements, such as the acquisition of Filo Exploration Inc. by BHP Investments Canada Inc. and Lundin Mining Corporation, aim to bolster their copper market presence. This C$4.0 billion acquisition is intended to integrate large undeveloped copper resources into a new joint venture, enhancing their future production capabilities.

The copper market is fiercely competitive, with leading companies such as Glencore plc, BHP Billiton, and Rio Tinto Group setting the pace. These major players are continually adapting to market trends, ensuring their operations align with the sectors' evolving dynamics.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the copper market in 2025, with significant contributions from countries like China, Japan, and India driving demand. The regions covered include major market players in North America, Europe, and emerging markets across South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The copper ore mining market encompasses revenues from various sectors, including building construction, transportation, and consumer electronics. Market values are calculated based on transactions directly involving end consumers, reflected in revenues generated within specified geographies.

This dynamic landscape underscores the copper market's crucial role in global industrial and technological advancements, and its pace is set to grow with emerging environmental and efficiency trends.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $124.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



