Garbage Collection Truck Business Report 2026: $21.68 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The global garbage collection truck market has witnessed significant growth, with its value projected to increase from $15.26 billion in 2025 to $16.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including urban population expansion, increased municipal waste generation, the adoption of mechanized collection methods, and public sanitation investments, facilitated by the widespread availability of diesel trucks.

Looking ahead, the garbage collection truck market is anticipated to reach $21.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. The forecast period is expected to see dynamic growth driven by smart city initiatives, heightened demand for operational efficiency, and a transition toward electric and hybrid trucks. Additionally, the automation and regulatory focus on waste handling will play crucial roles in market expansion. Key trends include the automation of waste collection vehicles, the rise of smart waste management systems, and the demand for high-capacity trucks, along with the expansion of urban sanitation infrastructure and the integration of telematics.

The surge in municipal solid waste generation continues to be a significant driver of the garbage collection truck market. Population growth and urbanization are contributing to increased waste concentration in urban areas, leading to a higher volume of waste production. Garbage collection trucks are crucial in managing this waste efficiently, ensuring urban cleanliness and effective waste management. The United Nations Environment Programme recently reported an expected increase in global municipal solid waste generation from 2.1 billion metric tons in 2023 to an estimated 3.8 billion metric tons by 2050, underscoring the growing necessity for garbage collection trucks.

Major industry players like Mack Trucks Inc. are pioneering the development of innovative solutions. In July 2025, Mack Trucks Inc. deployed a new electric refuse truck in the Bronx, equipped with powerful lithium-ion batteries, high-torque electric motors, and an ergonomic cab. Features such as zero tailpipe emissions, reduced noise levels, and lower maintenance costs highlight the benefits of transitioning to electric, sustainable urban waste management.

Significant mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. In October 2024, Terex Corporation acquired Environmental Solutions Group for $2 billion, enhancing its foothold in the waste and recycling sector. This acquisition aims to strengthen Terex's market position in North America by leveraging operational synergies and expanding its portfolio.

Leading companies in the market include Volvo Truck Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, Hino Motors Ltd., Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, and Terex Corporation, among others. North America was the largest market region in 2025, with significant markets also located in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions. The market encompasses the sale of various truck types, including roll-off trucks and automated side loaders, providing comprehensive solutions for diverse waste management needs.

The market's value is calculated as the revenue generated within the specified market and geography, representing the factory gate values inclusive of related service offerings.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Front Loaders, Rear Loaders, Side Loaders

Technology: Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Other Technologies

End Use: Municipal Garbage, Industrial Garbage, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

Front Loaders: Standard, Automated, Dual-Compartment, Heavy-Duty

Rear Loaders: Standard, Compaction, Automated, Dual-Compartment

Side Loaders: Automated, Manual, Single-Compartment, Dual-Compartment

Key Companies Mentioned: Volvo Truck Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, Hino Motors Ltd., Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



