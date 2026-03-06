Electric Waste Collection Trucks Business Report 2026: $630 Mn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Waste Collection Trucks Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric waste collection trucks market has witnessed exponential growth, with projections indicating substantial future expansion. The market, valued at $0.25 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach $0.3 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. This impressive growth is driven by increasing urban waste volumes, diesel emission restrictions, and municipal sustainability targets, supported by advancements in electric drivetrains.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $0.63 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.3%. Catalysts for this forecasted growth include government mandates for electrification, expansion of charging infrastructure, declining battery costs, and smart city initiatives that demand operational cost savings. Predominant trends outline the adoption of zero-emission municipal fleets, increased automation in waste collection, expansion of battery electric trucks, and integration of fleet telematics for enhanced efficiency.

The significant increase in waste generation is a central driver for the electric waste collection truck market. This growth is attributed to increased urbanization, a rise in disposable product use, and technological advances contributing to electronic waste proliferation. Electric waste collection trucks offer solutions by minimizing emissions, reducing noise pollution, and lowering operational costs, steering the way towards sustainable waste management practices.

For instance, in November 2023, Grundon Waste Management Ltd introduced the UK's first all-electric waste collection vehicle utilizing Scania technology for zero-emission waste collections. These electric vehicles operate on energy produced from waste collected, leveraging Grundon's Energy from Waste (EfW) facility. Further innovations exploring hydrogen and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuels are ongoing to decrease environmental impacts and enhance urban air quality.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape, exemplified by Terex Corporation's acquisition of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) in July 2024 for $2 billion. This acquisition aims to amplify Terex's foothold in the market, utilizing ESG's expertise in waste collection technology.

Prominent players dominating the market include Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Tesla Inc., BYD Company Limited, Volvo Trucks Corporation, and many others. North America leads the market regionally, while the report extensively covers the market presence in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others, alongside countries like the USA, China, Germany, and the UK.

The market's composition includes sales of compact electric trucks, fully automated electric trucks, electric drivetrain components, and waste compaction systems. Market values decipher revenues from the sale of goods and services within specified geographies, excluding resales in the supply chain.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Rear, Side, Front, Automated Side, Mini Electric, and Hybrid Electric Trucks.

Rear, Side, Front, Automated Side, Mini Electric, and Hybrid Electric Trucks. Loading Capacity: Under 500 Kg, 500-800 Kg, Over 800 Kg.

Under 500 Kg, 500-800 Kg, Over 800 Kg. End Use: Municipal, Industrial, and Other Garbage Uses.

Municipal, Industrial, and Other Garbage Uses. Key Companies Mentioned: Ford, Hyundai, Tesla, Volvo, PACCAR, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Tesla Inc.

BYD Company Limited

Volvo Trucks Corporation

PACCAR Inc.

Isuzu Motors Limited

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

Hino Motors Ltd.

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Navistar International Corporation

Rivian Automotive Inc.

Mack Trucks Inc.

E-One Inc.

Transpower Inc.

Proterra Inc.

Dennis Eagle Ltd.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Lion Electric Co.

Greesinknorba B.V.

Eicher Trucks and Buses Limited

Curbtender Inc.

Bollinger Motors Inc.

Wrightspeed Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0bj4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment