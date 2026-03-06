Charity Fundraising Platform Business Report 2026: $14.44 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charity Fundraising Platform Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The charity fundraising platform market is experiencing robust growth, increasing from $7.7 billion in 2025 to $8.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%. Key factors driving this expansion include the rise of online donation cultures, enhanced digital presence of nonprofits, the strategic use of social media, greater confidence in digital payments, and the proliferation of cloud-based tools. Steady growth is projected, with the market expected to reach $14.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.3%, spurred by blockchain-enabled transparency, demand for real-time analytics, mobile-first platforms, AI-driven donor targeting, and cross-border fundraising.

The burgeoning trend of peer-to-peer fundraising significantly contributes to this growth. This method leverages networks for fundraising through social media and digital tools. Its ascent is fueled by social participation, inspired by personal connections and trust within digital communities. The charity fundraising platform bolsters this model through intuitive campaign tools, engagement analytics, and seamless social media integration. In 2024, PeerToPeerForum highlighted a 3% growth in the US's leading peer-to-peer fundraising programs, with notable gains from initiatives like the Heart Walk, Velosano, and the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Leading industry players are innovating, with a focus on enhancing donor engagement and effectiveness. For example, Wiland Inc. launched a Peer-to-Peer Texting Solution in July 2025, enabling nonprofits to engage donors using personalized SMS, thus improving response rates and optimizing campaigns through real-time analytics.

In a strategic move, Bonterra acquired OneCause in October 2025. This acquisition aims to enrich Bonterra's offerings by integrating event, auction, ticketing, and online fundraising solutions to boost nonprofit revenue and engagement. OneCause provides digital fundraising software, facilitating an improved donor experience and maximizing fundraising outcomes.

Key players in the charity fundraising platform market include GoFundMe, Donorbox, Qgiv, OneCause, Neon One, CauseVox, RallyUp, Mightycause, Givebutter, and more. In 2025, North America dominated the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead growth rates moving forward. The market analysis spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and countries including the USA, China, India, and others.

The market value reflects revenues by services such as online processing, auction support, and security, and includes only goods and services traded directly to end consumers. Sales, grants, and donations comprise the market value in specified regions, exclusive of supply chain resales.

Platform Types: Crowdfunding, Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, Event Fundraising, Donation Management, and others.

Technology Utilization: Mobile Apps, Web-Based Platforms, Social Media, Blockchain, AI, and Data Analytics Tools.

Application Types: Social Platforms and Critical Illness Fundraising Platforms.

End-User Types: Nonprofits, NGOs, Educational Institutions, and Religious Organizations.

