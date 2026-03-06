Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc Business Report 2026: $282.74 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, expanding from $176.6 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $191.78 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth has been driven by increased infrastructure construction, industrial manufacturing output, and a rising demand for base metals in transportation systems. Looking ahead, the market is set to surge to $282.74 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%, fueled by the demand from electric vehicle and battery manufacturing, investments in sustainable mining technologies, circular economy metal recycling, and a focus on corrosion-resistant alloys and supply chain security.

Electric vehicles are a significant driver for the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market. Essential components such as copper for wiring, nickel for enhancing energy density in cathodes, and zinc in zinc-air batteries play crucial roles in the growth of the electric vehicle market. The International Energy Agency reported over 17 million electric cars sold globally in 2024, accounting for more than 20% of new car sales, highlighting the burgeoning market. This rising adoption of electric vehicles supports the robust growth trajectory of the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market.

Industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced zinc-based batteries to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety in both electric vehicle and grid storage applications. For example, Hindustan Zinc Limited has advanced research on next-gen zinc-based battery technologies through collaborations with prominent Indian research institutes. Similarly, Harmony Gold Mining's purchase of MAC Copper Limited for approximately US$1.03 billion highlights the strategic initiatives underway to bolster copper market presence through critical acquisitions.

Renowned companies in this sector include Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, BHP Group, Glencore International, Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, and Anglo American plc, among others. This market's diverse operations span across major regions like Asia-Pacific, the largest in 2025, followed by North America. Globally, key markets include China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, the USA, and Germany, emphasizing the widespread influence and geographic distribution of significant market players.

As the demand for alternative energy and sustainable solutions grows, strategic mining, recycling, and integration of base metals into supply chains remain vital. This interconnectedness within the global market structure reinforces a robust outlook through enhanced innovation and cooperation among industry stakeholders.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $191.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $282.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

BHP Group

Glencore International

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited

Anglo American plc

Southern Copper Corp

Vedanta Resources Limited

Teck Resources Limited

Votorantim S.A

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC

Vale SA

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Lundin Mining Corporation

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Nyrstar NV

MMG Limited

Trevali Mining Corporation

Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Polymetal International plc

Sandfire Resources NL

Independence Group NL

Heron Resources Limited

Rio Tinto Group

Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.

China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k70awt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment