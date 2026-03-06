Data Center Cooling Business Report 2026: $42.81 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center cooling market is experiencing significant expansion, with the market size projected to grow from $19.5 billion in 2025 to $22.81 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. This growth is largely driven by the expansion of hyperscale data centers, increased demand for high-density server racks, and the evolution of cloud computing infrastructure. The increased electricity consumption in IT facilities and the widespread adoption of aisle containment systems are also contributing factors.

Over the coming years, the data center cooling market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $42.81 billion by 2030. The ongoing deployment of AI-driven data centers, the push towards carbon-neutral operations, and the expansion of edge data centers are key contributors to this predicted growth. There are growing investments in advanced cooling technologies and increasing regulatory demands for energy efficiency, prompting major trends such as the adoption of liquid and immersion cooling technologies, and the integration of real-time thermal monitoring.

Global temperature increases, driven by environmental factors like greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel combustion, are anticipated to further boost demand for data center cooling solutions. Data center cooling systems are pivotal in maintaining servers' optimal operating conditions and preventing overheating. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 was the hottest year recorded, demonstrating the urgent need for efficient cooling solutions.

Leading companies in the sector, such as ExxonMobil Corporation, are innovating with new products like immersion cooling fluids to enhance market competitiveness. In October 2023, ExxonMobil launched a range of immersion cooling fluids designed to improve energy efficiency and performance, offering synthetic and non-synthetic options for varied thermal capacities. These fluids are engineered to facilitate heat dissipation efficiently, supporting equipment longevity and reducing the total cost of ownership for IT infrastructures by up to 40%.

In December 2023, Vertiv acquired CoolTera Ltd., enhancing its high-density cooling capabilities through the integration of CoolTera's advanced liquid cooling technology. CoolTera is recognized for its innovative solutions in mission-critical custom air handlers and modular data center designs. This acquisition signifies a strategic move to strengthen Vertiv's thermal management offerings.

The global data center cooling market is dominated by key players including Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric SE, and Fujitsu Limited, among others. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2025, with North America following closely. Countries such as China, India, Japan, the USA, and Germany are major contributors to the market growth.

Overall, the data center cooling market encompasses revenues generated from the sale of equipment like computer room air handlers, air conditioners, and intricate cooling designs. These revenues reflect the sale of goods and services designed to maintain optimal data center operations, catering to a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

