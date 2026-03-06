Enterprise Search Market – 9%+ CAGR Forecast for 2026–2031 as Organizations Adopt AI-Enabled Search and Knowledge Management Platforms, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Mordor Intelligence, the enterprise search market is experiencing significant expansion as organizations increasingly rely on advanced information retrieval platforms to manage and analyze vast volumes of enterprise data. The enterprise search market size reached USD 7.47 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 11.66 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.31% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the rising need for intelligent search capabilities that help enterprises quickly locate relevant data across complex internal systems and digital repositories.

The report highlights that organizations across sectors are adopting enterprise search platforms to streamline knowledge discovery, improve employee productivity, and enhance decision-making. As enterprises continue to digitize operations and generate large volumes of structured and unstructured data, the enterprise search industry is evolving rapidly with AI-powered search technologies, cloud-based deployments, and conversational interfaces transforming how businesses retrieve and utilize information.

Enterprise Search Market Trends Driving Digital Knowledge Discovery

Growing Shift Toward Cloud-Based Enterprise Search Platforms



Organizations are increasingly moving their search infrastructure to cloud and SaaS environments as they simplify deployment and reduce the need for maintaining complex on-premise systems. Cloud-based enterprise search tools enable companies to quickly connect multiple data sources and access advanced language processing capabilities without heavy internal infrastructure management. Many enterprises also integrate these platforms with existing business applications, allowing teams to retrieve insights directly within the tools they already use. In highly regulated sectors, hybrid setups remain common, where sensitive data is managed locally while other information is processed through cloud environments to balance compliance and operational flexibility.

Rising Adoption of Conversational AI in Enterprise Search



Workplace search tools are increasingly evolving to support conversational interactions, allowing employees to ask questions in natural language instead of using complex search commands. As workers become familiar with chatbot-style interfaces, organizations are integrating AI-driven search systems that can interpret intent and deliver summarized answers quickly. In sectors such as healthcare, legal services, and research, these tools help professionals access specialized information more efficiently. However, effective performance often requires models to be trained on industry-specific data so that search systems understand technical terminology and deliver accurate results within each domain.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “As organizations manage expanding volumes of internal data, enterprise search platforms are becoming a practical tool for improving information access and decision workflows across departments. Mordor Intelligence’s structured research framework and multi-source validation provide decision-makers with balanced, verifiable market perspective.”

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/enterprise-search-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Enterprise Search Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Explosive Growth in Enterprise Unstructured Data

4.2.2 Rapid Migration of Search Workloads to Cloud/SaaS

4.2.3 Smartphone-Led Surge in Mobile Workforce Search Queries



4.2.4 Demand for Domain-Tuned Conversational AI Interfaces

4.2.5 Rise of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for Gen-AI

4.2.6 Sovereign-Cloud Mandates Driving Hybrid/On-Prem Search

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent Data-Security and Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 Integration Complexity with Legacy ECM and CRM Stacks

4.3.3 Escalating GPU/TPU Cost for Neural-Search Inference

4.3.4 Ethical and Algorithmic-Bias Scrutiny from Regulators

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.1.1 Cognitive Search Platforms

5.1.1.2 Federated Search Engines

5.1.1.3 Insight Engines

5.1.2 Services

5.1.2.1 Professional Services

5.1.2.2 Managed Services

5.2 By Search Type

5.2.1 Keyword-Based Search

5.2.2 Conversational / NLP Search

5.2.3 Multimedia (Image/Video/Audio) Search

5.2.4 Multilingual and Cross-Lingual Search

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Cloud

5.3.2 On-Premise

5.4 By Enterprise Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.5 By Industry Vertical

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.5.3 Government and Public Sector

5.5.4 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5.5 Media, Entertainment and Publishing

5.5.6 Travel and Hospitality

5.5.7 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.5.8 Other Industry Verticals

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France



5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 India

5.6.4.3 Japan

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Turkey

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Nigeria

5.6.6.3 Egypt

5.6.6.4 Rest of Africa



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Google LLC

6.4.2 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.4.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.4 IBM Corporation

6.4.5 Elastic N.V.

6.4.6 SAP SE

6.4.7 OpenText Corporation

6.4.8 Oracle Corporation

6.4.9 Coveo Solutions Inc.

6.4.10 Algolia SAS

6.4.11 Sinequa SAS

6.4.12 Lucidworks Inc.

6.4.13 Mindbreeze GmbH

6.4.14 Yext Inc.

6.4.15 SearchBlox Software Inc.

6.4.16 BA Insight Inc.

6.4.17 Glean Technologies Inc.

6.4.18 ServiceNow Inc.

6.4.19 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.20 X1 Discovery Inc.

6.4.21 Hyland Software Inc.

6.4.22 Dassault Systemes SE

6.4.23 Funnelback Pty Ltd.

6.4.24 IntraFind Software AG

6.4.25 Swiftype Inc.

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



Regional Expansion in the Enterprise Search Industry



North America continues to be a major hub for enterprise search adoption as organizations across professional services, finance, and manufacturing increasingly rely on advanced search technologies to manage large volumes of corporate data. Businesses are integrating cognitive search capabilities into compliance, legal discovery, and operational workflows to reduce manual data analysis and improve productivity. Companies across the region are also refining existing deployments, focusing on improving search accuracy and integrating the technology deeper into enterprise systems.

Across Asia-Pacific, adoption is accelerating as organizations invest heavily in digital infrastructure and large-scale enterprise data management. Businesses in countries such as India and China are expanding the use of enterprise search to support multilingual workforces and rapidly growing digital ecosystems. Increasing use of collaboration platforms and mobile-first work environments is also encouraging the integration of conversational search tools that allow employees to retrieve information more quickly across multiple languages and enterprise applications.

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Data Science Platform Market Analysis - The data science platform market is expanding rapidly as organizations increase investments in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics. The market is projected to grow from USD 109 billion in 2025 to USD 284.37 billion by 2031, supported by rising enterprise demand for data-driven decision-making and scalable analytics platforms.

IBM Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., and Alteryx Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Data Science Platform Market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/data-science-platform-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Digital Marketing Software Market Size - The digital marketing software market is experiencing strong growth as businesses adopt automation tools, AI-powered marketing analytics, and customer engagement platforms. The market is expected to expand from USD 105.52 billion in 2025 to USD 248.29 billion by 2031, driven by increasing digital advertising investments and personalized marketing strategies.

Desktop Virtualization Market Share - The desktop virtualization market is growing steadily as organizations implement virtual work environments to support remote operations and centralized IT management. The market is projected to reach USD 20.54 billion by 2031, supported by increasing demand for secure remote access and efficient desktop management solutions.

Citrix Systems Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Google LLC are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Desktop Virtualization Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/desktop-virtualization-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.